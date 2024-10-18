Steelers PFF Grades And Total Snaps Through Week 6

Today, I wanted to provide full season PFF grades and total snaps per Pro Football Focus (PFF), with visuals and tables sorted differently than my weekly articles, along with some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
One player, G James Daniels (92.9 grade, 209 snaps), unfortunately lost to season-ending ankle injury in Week 4. Highlighting his excellent grade is a 92.5 RBLK grade that still tops the NFL, appearing in four games this season. 66.5 PBLK (32nd) of guards with 200 snaps, including five pressures, three hurries, and one sack.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Also one here, another offensive lineman, also dealing with an ankle injury. That’s C Zach Frazier (82.2, 379), who’s had a great rookie season so far. Luckily, it appears to be shorter term, but has been ruled out for Week 7. RBLK is also his better grade (84.1), fifth-best among all centers. 63.8 PBLK (16th), with four pressures allowed (T-7th), two hurries (T-4th), two QB hits (T-17th), but impressively no sacks (T-1st) out of 29 centers (min. 200 snaps.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Eight players here. WR Brandon Johnson (78.8, 5) played in just one game this season, Week 5. Caught his lone target for nine yards, noting at the time his grade felt generous.
RB Najee Harris (77.4, 230) is coming off a stellar performance, perhaps the best of his career. In 2024, 96 rush attempts (5th), 376 yards (10th), 3.9 YPA (T-33rd), and one TD (T-31st) out of 57 RBs with 30 carries. 78.0 RUSH (16th), 290 yards after contact (7th), 21 missed tackles forced (T-3rd), long of 36 (T-16th), nine ten-plus runs (T-14th). Very solid overall, with YPA and TDs the hopeful improvement moving forward. T-10th in receiving yards, T-12th in yards per route run, and 73.1 PBLK (9th) to boot.
QB Kyle Allen (73.2, 2) came in briefly with Week 5 starter Justin Fields exiting the game for two snaps, and Russell Wilson still the emergency third QB (calf). Allen had just one pass, but it was a nice spark in the game for the offense on a 19 yarder over the middle.
RB Jonathan Ward (72.6, 9) has appeared in the last two games, with five carries and 22 yards for an efficient 4.4 YPA. One missed tackle forced last week, following Harris’ lead late game with tough running.
G Isaac Seumalo (72.4, 116) returned in Week 5, starting the last two games. 76.6 RBLK has looked much better than struggles in PBLK, with a 46.4 grade. Within that, four pressures three hurries, and a sack allowed. Was also penalized last week for a holding penalty. Great to have him back, especially considering the slew of other OL injuries.
T Dan Moore Jr. (72.2, 390) has notably improved in his fourth season, including career-best grades across the board. Namely his pass blocking (thankfully), 72.6 which ties for 26th of 62 tackles with 200 snaps this year, compared to a lowly 42.1 in 2023 that was worst among all tackles (min. 500 snaps). 65.8 RBLK in 2024 isn’t bad either, 34th of 62 which has actually been better than that grade in my opinion. Fantastic to see.
WR George Pickens (71.4, 287) has done some nice things in 2024. But five drops (4th-most), all the last four games, including two last week leads hopeful improvement. Stats and ranks (90 qualifiers): 42 targets (T-19th), 26 catches (T-20th), 61.9 catch rate (60th), 363 yards (18th), 14.0 YPR (28th), 71.6 REC (36th), 2.6 YAC (T-71st), 12.6 ADOT (T-32nd), 16.1 drop rate (83rd), 27.3 contested catch rate (73rd), one missed tackle forced (T-55th), 15 first downs (T-27th), 89.7 RAT (T-56th), a costly red zone fumble, a penalty, and NO TDS.
Final player in this tier, QB Justin Fields (71.4, 396-team lead), ironically ties Pickens’ grade. Up and down, and roughest passing game Week 6. Out of 34 QBs: 160 attempts (T-18th), 106 completions (T-19th), 66.3 rate (16th), 1,106 yards (22nd), 6.9 YPA (22nd), five TDs (T-25th), one INT (T-2nd), 67.2 PASS (16th), 74.8 RUN (9th), 3.5 big time throw rate (15th), 2.8 turnover worthy play rate (T-13th), 7.7 ADOT (T-19th), 78.8 adjusted completion rate (6th), 7.8 drop rate (8th-most), 77 pressures (T-8th most), 15 sacks (T-20th), 3.08 TTT (T-31st).
19 scrambles (T-3rd), 51 first downs (24th), 93.9 RAT (15th), four penalties (T-29th), six fumbles (T-33rd), 55 rushes (4th), 231 yards (4th), 4.2 YPA, and five rush TDs (first). That’s the question, is the threat of Fields’ rushing prowess worth the risk of inconsistent passing? Time will tell.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two players, surprisingly. RB Jaylen Warren (49.9, 102) hasn’t been as efficient in his third season overall. Dealing with injuries all season is notable, with 4.9 and 5.2 YPA 2022-2023 compared to 2.6 this year in four games. 21 rush attempts, 54 yards, no TDs or FUM, 59.8 RUN, 45 yards after contact, only one forced missed tackle, 11 long, two 10-plus, 0.0 breakaway, four first downs, no penalties. 8/8 receiving, 11 yards, no drops. First game back last week after missing two, and hopefully the spring returns to his step.
T Broderick Jones (46.8, 343) is the lowest grade on offense, expectedly, in a rough 2024 overall. 54.8 RBLK is the better of the worse (42nd), compared to a 41.7 PBLK that’s second-worst among all tackles (min. 250 snaps, 49 qualifiers). Second-most sacks allowed with five, 14 pressures (34th), eight hurries (T-24th), and a QB hit. So sacks allowed, along with mental errors including five penalties (10th-most) have been most frustrating. Not making the second-year leap thus far.
STEELERS OFFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 6:
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Two players. EDGE T.J. Watt is so good, plain and simple. 93.6 DEF (2nd), 33 snaps (1st), 93.9 RDEF (1st), 90.0 PRUSH (5th) despite all the attention (and no-call holds). 76.2 COV ranks 11th too, versatile. Five missed tackles are high (T-5th most), but I’ve noted at least one as a tough ask. 20 total tackles (3rd), 19 stops (T-1st), three big FF (1st), 15 pressures (T-28th), five sacks (T-5th), seven hits (T-2nd), and three hurries (T-50th/53, min. 200 snaps). Wow, even though pressures and hurries rank low, making the weightiest of plays. MVP.
DL Cam Heyward (91.1, 253), where’s the fountain of youth? Dominating. 91.1 DEF (1st), 87.1 RDEF (1st), 85.5 PRUSH (2nd), 77.1 TACK (1st) among all d-line, sheesh. 18 solo tackles (3rd), 18 stops (2nd), none missed (T-1st), no penalties, 22 pressures (4th), five sacks (T-2nd), five hits (T-5th), and 12 hurries (T-8th). Proving all his doubters wrong as one of the best at his position when healthy, and certainly earning that contract extension (and more).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Four here. EDGE Nick Herbig (89.9, 142) is another injury casualty to a decimated position room, missing last game and his absence sorely felt. Of 104 EDGE with 100 snaps: 89.9 DEF (6th), 90.7 PRUSH (3rd), 52.7 COV (78th). Five tackles, all stops impressively, but with two misses (28.6 missed tack rate, T-90th), one FF (T-5th), nine pressures (T-63rd), four sacks (T-12th), four hurries (T-73rd), and a QB hit. Missed time certainly impact some of those ranks, but also an important factor in all the great marks as well. Get well soon.
LB Elandon Roberts ties with Herbig (89.9) on 134 snaps, particularly impactful the last two games with excellent DEF grades. Of 85 LBs with 100 snaps: 89.9 DEF (2nd), 92.6 RDEF (1st) notably stellar on the goal line, 81.7 PRUSH (3rd), 58.0 TACK (51st), 57.3 COV (50th) which is not his calling card. 16 total tackles, 11 stops, three misses, eight catches on nine targets for 71 yards, no penalties, two pressures, a sack (T-15th), and a QB hit (T-15th).
CB Cory Trice Jr. (86.2, 29) is on IR for the second-straight season to begin his career. The difference this time, is it doesn’t appear to be season ending (thankfully), and can hopefully return for more positive play in 2024. Played in three games, with a more substantial role in Week 2 (21 snaps). Stepped up with an interception and as a tackler, for an excellent 90.1 grade.
S DeShon Elliott (81.1, 322) has fit like a glove in the black and gold. Of 45 safeties with 300 snaps: 81.1 DEF (5th), 90.9 RDEF (1st), 87.1 TACK (4th), 72.2 PRSH (7th), and 70.5 COV (10th). 29 solo tackles (T-11th), 16 assists (1st),11 stops (T-9th), no misses (T-1st), a FF (T-2nd), and bat (T-1st), great marks. One penalty, 15/21 receiving for 136 yards (26th), charged with two TDs allowed though (T-fourth most), and no pressures or sacks are improvement areas, but what an addition.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. Elliott is the Robin to S Minkah Fitzpatrick’s (78.4, 360) Batman. Defenses simply avoid him often in the pass game, with that valuable impact not showing on the stat sheet. 78.4 DEF (7th), 81.2 RDEF (4th), 91.2 TACK (1st), 72.8 COV (7th). 30 solo tackles (T-9th), seven assists (T-17th), six stops (T-25th) often in cleanup duty, no misses (T-1st), 8/12 receiving for 121 yards (22nd), charged with one TD (T-17th), and a PBU (T-17th). Star.
Another safety in the tier, Terrell Edmunds (78.2, 34). Played the last three games in his 2024 Steelers reunion, with playing time slightly increasing in each, and coming off his best game on defense (and special teams). The sample is small, but 78.2 DEF, 78.9 TACK, and 72.8 COV, and 71.3 RDEF are all solid. Two tackles, both stops, no catches on two targets and a PBU. Like his package role compared to starting in his first go round in Pittsburgh.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five here. EDGE Eku Leota (49.9, 13) got an opportunity last week with all the positional injuries. 58.5 RDEF, 51.4 PRUSH, and 60.0 COV (one snap). Some good red zone run defense including an assisted tackle, though PFF didn’t credit him for the stat, and struggled as a pass rusher. No offense, but hopefully we don’t have to see too much more with returning health of others.
Slow start for LB Patrick Queen (48.5, 368-team lead) in his first Steelers season. Playing better of late though, which optimistically continues. Of 35 LBs with 300 snaps: 368 snaps (12th), 48.5 DEF (29th), 40.4 RDEF (34th), 44.4 TACK (29th), 77.8 PRUSH (2nd), 53.5 COV (22nd). Three pressures (T-24th), two QB hits (T-5th), one hurry (T-29th), 29 solo tackles (22nd), 14 assists (T-7th), whopping ten missed tackles (T-34th), 18.9 miss rate (30th), seven stops (34th). Charged for 20 catches (T-20th) on 23 targets (T-18th) for 208 yards (25th), no TDs (T-1st), a PBU (T-7th), and no penalties (T-1st).
EDGE Jeremiah Moon (45.8, 73) has gotten the most snaps post positional injuries the last two games. 55.8 RDEF, 69.2 TACK, 49.4 PRUSH, 42.2 COV. Just one pressure: a hurry, one solo tackle, no stops, 1/1 receiving for nine yards. Some good moments, but overall not good Bob.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (41.4, 62) has played all six games as a rotational piece. 50.5 RDEF, 72.5 TACK, 52.6 PRUSH. Just two pressures, both hurries. Six total tackles, four stops, and a bat are positives, but clearly a weaker link of the strong position room.
Speaking of which, the lowest grade on defense and overall is DL Dean Lowry (32.9, 33). 35.4 RDEF is his lowest individual grade, which I’ve been higher on. 67.4 TACK, 53.4 PRUSH. No pressures whatsoever, and just one assisted tackle.
STEELERS DEFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 6:
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Three players. Moon (91.8, 23) tops the list, namely for his big punt block last week. Core teamer the last two games, along with a kick return tackle that also came in Week 6.
Loudermilk (90.9, 47) also had a big block on FG team, and has played the most special teams snaps of d-lineman.
K Chris Boswell (90.6, 58) has been Steady Eddie as usual, a thankful expectation but not underappreciated. 16/17 on FGs in 2024 (94.1-percent), the highest rate of for kickers with at least 15 attempts. The only miss was a tough ask, a long 62-yarder. He has six makes from 50-plus (third-most), and perfect from 49 or less. Money.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Just one, P Corliss Waitman (81.9, 43). His performance hasn’t been elite, but has eased the sting (a bit) of losing Cameron Johnston for the season. Out of 32 players with at least ten punts: 22 attempts (T-14th), 47.4 YPA (21st), 42.0 NET (19th), 58 LONG (T-27th), nine inside the 20 (T-15th), four touchbacks (T-30th), one downed (T-22nd), eight fair catches (T-4th), and 4.59 hangtime (4th). Not awe inspiring, with too many touchbacks a continued issue, and the coverage unit playing better to his skillset a main positive.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Seven players here. Edmunds (78.6, 45) ties for the lead in special teams tackles with two, both coming last week, on kickoff coverage and at gunner (welcomed after early season struggles).
Ben Skowronek (77.5, 23) was an experiment there in the first two games, grading higher than his performance in my opinion and played three units, but not enough as the team moved on.
Core teamer Tyler Matakevich (77.4, 36) landed on IR after the first two games (hamstring), and can hopefully return soon as a valuable special teams commodity. Still ties for the solo tackle lead (two) despite missing four games.
Scotty Miller (74.4, 8) has played far less compared to the rest of the list, in four games this season (all six on offense), and had one tackle back in Week One.
DeMarvin Leal (72.2, 26) was also lost to IR, and played mainly kickoff coverage, along with field goal block team. Another player that ties for the team lead with two solo tackles.
Calvin Austin III (72.0, 28) makes the list for his punt return contributions, all but one of his special teams snaps (one on kick return). Of 31 punt returners with at least five attempts: 12 returns (T-6th), 124 yards (fifth), eight fair catches (3rd-most), 30 LONG (10th), 10.3 YPA (13th), no TDs (T-3rd), or muffs (T-1st). Quietly good season overall.
Rookie Payton Wilson (70.8, 104) has done some good things as a core teamer, most that don’t show in the stat sheet. Did have one missed tackle, but overall nice play out of the gates.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just two. Porter (45.6, 35) has played on punt return and field goal block units. Not landing blocks on multiple occasions, along with a penalty are some low lights I’ve noted.
Surprisingly, former all-pro Miles Killebrew is the lowest graded special teamer (42.2, 105 T-team lead). Two penalties, which PFF dings heavily, are the primary reason. One was a painful storyline, a hold on punt team, beat on the play that Johnston suffered the season-ending injury and required Boswell to re-punt. Some good play otherwise, including two assisted tackles.