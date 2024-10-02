Steelers’ Passing Charts: Week 4 Vs. Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers now sit at 3-1 through Week 4. Unfortunately, the run game and defense were unable to pull their weight, contributing to an early 17-point hole the team was almost, but unable to recover from in a 27-24 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. Stripped of their identity required more from the passing game, which I’ll break down in this article.

Couple of notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with bats at the line of scrimmage. Two bats, a throwaway, and a spike were removed this game.

QB Justin Fields went 22-of-34, for a 64.7-percent completion rate, his lowest of the season. That picture looks a bit rosier with the removed throws (73.3-percent), and two drops (78.6-percent). Game circumstance played into throwing for 312 yards and 9.2 YPA, both season-highs.

He threw for a passing TD, connecting with TE Pat Freiermuth in the red zone for his first score of 2024. No interceptions but did have a turnover-worthy play late game. Fields was also a factor with his legs, including two red zone rushing TDs.

Season-high four sacks was unfortunate though, on him and the o-line who’ve seen better days. A delay of game penalty was among the operational issues as well. Also infuriating were two fumbles: a botched snap he wasn’t ready for, and one sack running backward and coughing it up after a huge loss of yards. Lots to correct, but some good things as a passer overall from Fields.

Let’s start with a simple view of the 30 charted passes, with number of throws at each pass distance for Week 4:

#1. 0-5 air-yards: 43.3-percent. Most common, as usual. First example was an early 5-yard completion to RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson aligned in the backfield, leaking of over the middle open against zone at two air-yards. To start the second drive, a play-action boot to TE Pat Freiermuth in the flat at the line of scrimmage, with tremendous churning YAC for seven yards.

Then early second quarter, already down 17-0. Fields hit WR George Pickens on a sit route against zone for four yards. Following drive, Fields moved the pocket, flipping it to the wide-open Patterson who worked towards him on the scramble drill, adding nice YAC for 14 yards.

A third quarter 3rd and 3 stop route by Pickens, catching the off-target pass outside his frame at 5 air yards, adding a bit of YAC as well for nine yards. Unnecessarily stretched the ball out though, which loomed large later in the game. Faced a 2nd and 15 next drive, hitting TE Darnell Washington wide-open on the stop route at 4 air-yards, adding nice YAC for 11 yards.

Two plays late third quarter. First, RB Najee Harris was wide open at the line of scrimmage (leak out) in the red zone, providing 11 in YAC. After a 1st and goal false start from OG Mason McCormick, a good rub concept to Pickens from the slot, working outside to the flat but good tight coverage and unfortunately broken up. Fields thankfully punched in a scramble TD the next play though.

Fourth quarter, down 14, it’s a stop route to Freiermuth for 5 yards. Under five minutes left, another stop route, this time to WR Van Jefferson at 4 air-yards with good YAC to the red zone for 12 yards. Then Fields zipped it to Freiermuth on a slot out route on 3rd and 5, taking a hit, with valiant YAC effort to backpedal into the end zone for the much-needed touchdown to cut the deficit to three.

Final drive, 2:12 left, same scoreboard. Nine-yard stop to Jefferson with some YAC, taking it to the two-minute warning. Excruciating and untimely aborted snap ensued, setting up the 3rd and 21. Looking deep in hopes of fireworks, Fields unfortunately faced pressure, hit as he threw the check down to Harris for 11. Big what-if play.

#2. 5-10 air-yards: 26.7-percent. Yet to be mentioned was a 3rd and 23, following an end of play unnecessary roughness (G Spencer Anderson). Slant to Freiermuth at 7 air-yards though, tackled quickly for just 8 yards. Later in the first quarter, Fields was a bit high to Pickens, but more egregious was confusingly stretching post catch on first down. Stripped for a face-palming and huge red zone fumble turnover. Steelers beating themselves.

Then it’s an out route at 6 yards to Pickens, the drive that ultimately resulting in their first points (FG) into the locker room. Skipping to the fourth quarter, Fields stood tall in the red zone with a quality throw to WR Calvin Austin on a comeback, making the catch at the 3-yard line.

Then Fields eludes pressure on first and goal, finding Pickens on the scramble drill, a plus throw hitting him in the hands against tight coverage incomplete. But, Fields’ second rushing TD ensued.

Final example was another red zone miscue, with Fields throwing the corner route to the end zone, while Pickens ran an out and the pass sailing incomplete out of bounds. Untimely miscue with 3:53 left in the game, and multiple pass fails in the red/end zone were discouraging.

T-3rd. Behind-the-Line: 13.3-percent. Four passes. Fields seemingly needed a minute (following a roughing the passer) with a very inaccurate swing pass to Harris incomplete. Second quarter featured a highlight, Fields side-arming the pass around pressure to Washington in the flat. Showed grown-man strength planting the defender on a stiff-arm getting wow YAC down the sideline and a hurdle for good measure on the 20-yard gain.

Third quarter, Fields was hit, forcing a late inaccurate check down to Harris broken up. Last example came early fourth quarter, standing tall despite another big QB hit, getting it to Harris on the screen (negative-5 air-yards). Good block in front along with plus cuts and exposing angles for a 32-yard explosive play. Pittsburgh has lacked screen success for a while. Turns out, it’s legal for them to run a successful screen play.

T-3rd. Explosive (20-plus air-yards): 13.3-percent. First example didn’t come until 5:16 in the third quarter. Big scramble drill play from Fields, hitting Pickens on a deep go-ball dime at 31 air-yards, with some YAC on the much-needed explosive to the red zone on a scoring drive. The rest were fourth quarter. 5:14 left on 3rd and 2, Fields stands tall for another pretty go-ball pitch and catch with YAC for 37 yards, huge conversion in the comeback attempt.

Others came in the waning moments. 2nd and 21 (following the aborted snap) Fields steps up in the pocket, short on the go-ball to Pickens and broken up by the defender. 42 seconds left on 4th and 10, another step up was required, Fields overthrew it to Jefferson for a near interception. Tough situation they dug themselves, sadly no late game magic.

#5. 10-15 air-yards: 10.0-percent. Included here was another fail, 3rd and four in the third quarter. Fields tried to laser it to Freiermuth, who ran a slant from wide out alignment, but tight coverage and pass breakup from the defender. Only pass in this range past ten yards.

#6. 15-20 air-yards: 6.7-percent. Two passes. Early in the game, good presence for a nice throw/catch to Austin, a stop route against zone and hung on upon a big hit for the 3rd and 9 conversion. Before halftime, Fields eluded pressure for another scramble drill, totting the line of scrimmage and side-arming the tight window throw to Freiermuth at 16 air-yards. Great contested grab, forced missed tackle, and churning YAC for an encouraging 29-yard explosive play.

Quality over quantity here, more please,

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

Most passes at ten air-yards or less as usual. Continued over the middle usage is great, along with good connection there. Majority of incompletions on/outside the numbers, including 50-percent on explosives.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 2/4 (50-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 12/13 (92.3-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 6/8 (75.0-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 0/3 (0.0-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent).

Explosive: 2/4 (50.0-percent).

0-5 and 15-20 was money while behind the line, explosives, and particularly 10-15 (0.0-percent) were negatives.

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 9/12 (75.0-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 3/3 (100-percent).

Inside hashes: 3/3 (100-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 3/4 (75.0-percent).

Outside right numbers: 3/7 (42.9-percent).

Outside right numbers stands out as the lone negative, interestingly. Left numbers-left hash was a money spot, including an explosive and the lone passing touchdown, along with a perfect rate inside the hashes.

Now for the heat-maps for charted-passes, then completions only:

Bigger change in the two charts this week, with the lack of intermediate air-yards success, and couple of unsuccessful explosive misses in the final minutes of the game.

Next, here’s a data recap of the 71 charted throws in the 2024 regular season:

#1. 0-5 air yards: 42.6-percent. Previously 42.3-percent. 2023 35.0-percent.

#2. 5-10 air yards: 27.7-percent. Previously 28.2-percent. 2023 23.8-percent.

#3. Behind-the-line: 16.8-percent. Previously 18.3-percent. 2023 18.5-percent.

T-4th. 10-15 air yards: 9.9-percent. Previously 9.9-percent. 2023 13.0-percent.

T-4th. Explosive: 9.9-percent. Previously 8.5-percent. 2023 12.4-percent.

#6. 15-20 air yards: 6.9-percent. Previously 7.0-percent. 2023 10.8-percent.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 13/17 (76.5-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 38/43 (88.4-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 22/28 (78.6-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 5/10 (50.0-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 3/7 (42.9-percent).

Explosive: 5/10 (50.0-percent).

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 28/38 (73.7-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 10/14 (71.4-percent).

Inside hashes: 8/10 (80.0-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 13/15 (86.7-percent).

Outside right numbers: 18/24 (75.0-percent).

To close, here are the dots and heat maps for all charted attempts, then completions only: