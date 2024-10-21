Steelers Open As 4.5-Point Home Favorites Against Giants In Week 8

After a primetime rout of the visiting New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites to win once again in primetime football against the New York Giants. This one will also be at Acrisure Stadium, this time against the Giants. The Steelers opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Giants, according to VSiN.

There is a pretty wide range of odds from the different oddsmakers so far, ranging from DraftKings Sportsbook having the Steelers as six-point favorites to Caesar’s Sportsbook having them at just 3.5-point favorites. The consensus is currently at 4.5, but that is likely to continue moving after the Steelers’ big performance.

Both the Steelers and the Giants had quarterback changes this week, but for two entirely different reasons. The Giants benched QB Daniel Jones in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in favor of Drew Lock, though it sounds like Jones hasn’t been permanently benched. Meanwhile, the Steelers restored Russell Wilson to his QB1 job after being out for six weeks with a calf injury on their way to a 37-point performance on offense. One could say these are two franchises with arrows pointing in opposite directions at the moment.

The Steelers have been very good on Monday Night Football throughout Mike Tomlin’s tenure, and they have all the momentum on their side.

The Giants have the No. 31 scoring offense with 14.1 points per game compared to the Steelers’ No. 16 scoring offense with 23.0 points per game.

On defense, the Steelers have the No. 2 scoring defense with just 14.4 points per game against. The Giants are middle of the pack on defense with the No. 13 scoring defense and 21.3 points per game against. Everything points to the Steelers having a massive edge in this game, and the variance in the Vegas oddsmakers so far tells me those odds will continue to widen in the Steelers’ favor.