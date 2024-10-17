Steelers Not Worried About O-Line Calls With ‘Very, Very Smart’ C Ryan McCollum, Says Najee Harris

There are only two players who touch the ball on every single play of a football game — the center and the quarterback. A center’s added responsibilities go beyond just snapping the football. They have to be the primary communicator along the offensive line, which carries a requisite level of football IQ to be effective. That’s what makes the injury to C Zach Frazier so concerning. Ryan McCollum, who has only made one career start, will be filling in for Frazier.

According to Najee Harris, the team isn’t “really tripping” about McCollum being scheduled to start.

“He’s been good, he’s very, very smart,” said Harris in a video posted by Steelers Live on X. “His IQ of the game is very big, so we wasn’t really tripping off of that because his experience just knowing the IQ of the game, making calls, doing things like that, the protection slides and whatnot that other people don’t see. I think that he does a good job of that.

“So we’re all excited for him, too. Like I said, it’s the next man up mentality.”

Cam Heyward and Najee Harris speak to the media on Thursday, Oct. 17 ahead of the Steelers game against the Jets: pic.twitter.com/bwW3V2u14f — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) October 17, 2024

I was pleasantly surprised when reviewing McCollum’s 20 snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders after Frazier exited the game. He isn’t the type of player who is going to be pancaking defensive tackles like Frazier has been, but his technique is sound and he executes a lot of the things that offensive line coach Pat Meyer preaches to his players. I saw things like independent hands, first significant contract, and the hop steps in pass protection. It was a small sample size, but he seems very coachable.

As for the football IQ, it is tough to gauge that unless you are down on the field. From what Harris says, McCollum is a very smart player. He will at least have one very experienced, veteran next to him in OG Isaac Suemalo to help as well.

The Steelers just started to find their rhythm in the running game on Sunday against the Raiders, but this will be yet another week where they are forced to start a different combination of linemen. So far this season, they have only started the same five players in back-to-back weeks on one occasion. With Frazier reportedly out until after the bye week, McCollum will have a chance to get acclimated with the unit over the next two weeks.