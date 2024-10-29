Steelers Make Three Roster Moves Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves following their Monday night win over the New York Giants. Per the Steelers, they waived EDGE Ade Ogundeji from their 53-man roster. They also released RB La’Mical Perine and CB Thomas Graham Jr. from the practice squad.

We have waived LB Ade Ogundeji from the Active Roster and terminated RB La’Mical Perine and CB Thomas Graham from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2024

Ogundeji was first signed when the team constructed its initial practice squad and appeared in three games for the Steelers due to injuries to EDGE rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. He logged 25 defensive snaps while playing on special teams though he didn’t officially record a tackle or register on the box score. Ogundeji logged four defensive snaps Monday night against the Giants.

His waiving is a sign the team expects Herbig to be healthy and available after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye. Herbig injured his hamstring in the second half of the team’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.

Perine’s release could also be a sign the team expects RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson back after the bye. Signed by the team in the offseason and carried through training camp, Perine had a serviceable preseason and flashed a bit inside stadiums, showing speed to turn the corner. Initially waived at roster cutdowns and not added to the practice squad, he was signed back Oct. 1. The team could also add RB Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad, after waiving him before Monday’s game to make room to RB Jonathan Ward on the 53-man roster.

Our report on Perine following camp was mixed, giving him a C grade.

“While he saw his carries and got his work in, there wasn’t much to get excited about, Perine managing just 3.1 YPC. He had a couple nice runs one day mid-camp when Pittsburgh’s offense dominated a run session but beyond that, his performance was fairly forgettable. Ball security was a plus, one of two backs on the team who didn’t fumble, Aaron Shampklin the other.”

Graham was a training camp standout who made a serious push for the 53-man roster. But he fell short and was signed to the practice squad. Pittsburgh elevated him for one game, and he logged four special teams snaps in the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His release comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Our post-camp evaluation named him this year’s training camp darling and gave him an A-minus grade.

“Graham was named our camp darling for a strong summer. With Cam Sutton getting safety reps, the door opened for Graham to receive some time, and he made the most of the opportunity. He picked off two passes in camp, each well-earned and contested to rip the ball away from the receiver. He also tipped a third that Anthony Averett picked off. He has plus ball skills and aggressive on the football without being reckless.”

With their moves, the Steelers now have two open spots on their 53-man roster and three openings on their practice squad. Pittsburgh could fill its 53-man roster spots with a mix of players returning from injury, like LB Tyler Matakevich and OT Dylan Cook, and the return of suspended CB Cam Sutton, though the Steelers will likely receive a temporary roster exemption for him.