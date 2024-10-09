Steelers LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji Grateful For ‘Once In A Lifetime Opportunity’ To Play In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need some players to step up this week. They’re extremely thin at outside linebacker especially. T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the NFL, but he can’t do everything by himself. Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are going to miss this week, so a few unfamiliar faces will find themselves getting more playing time. Adetokunbo Ogundeji is one of those players, and it sounds like Mike Tomlin has prepared him for this moment.

“[Tomlin] talks about it all the time in meetings,” Ogundeji said Wednesday via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker on Twitter. “He always talks about us practice squad [players], like we’re here for a reason. We’re not just here to be practice squad the whole time. We’re here to try to get up and play.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do the whole time is not just worry about practice squad or starting, I’m just trying to go out there and play. When my name’s called, whether it’s this week, next week, or whenever, I’m ready to go.”

Ogundeji may not be a name familiar to many Steelers fans, but he’s got some NFL experience under his belt. He’s been in the league since 2021, starting his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t play last year due to injury, but he started almost every game for the Falcons in 2022, recording two sacks.

It’s unclear if Ogundeji will play this week, and if so, how much he’ll play, but the Steelers could need that experience this week. It doesn’t seem like Highsmith and Herbig should miss much time, so Ogundeji, Jeremiah Moon, and the rest of the Steelers’ linebacker corps just need to hold up for a few weeks at most.

In a separate video from Becker, Ogundeji talks more about how grateful he is to have this opportunity after missing all of 2023.

“When you’re not playing, there’s the different perspective you have when you’re watching other people play. I feel like last year when I was able to sit down and really learn, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You don’t get this opportunity a lot. Whenever I go out there, I’m gonna bring it all, and I’m going to do the best I can to make sure we win and make sure I do the best I can to produce.”

That’s a nice perspective to have for Ogundeji. Things haven’t really gone his way since he got injured last year, but he’s got a chance to make an impact with the Steelers. He doesn’t need to go out and try to be an All-Pro. He just needs to do his job to a competent degree.

Moon will likely be the starter opposite Watt this week, but Ogundeji could be the primary backup. The Steelers are dangerously low at outside linebacker, so really, leaving this upcoming game without any more injuries would be a great result. Otherwise, Ogundeji could get even more opportunities than he thought he would.

The Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and while they don’t have an outstanding offensive line, they have some decent pieces. Left tackle Kolton Miller, in particular, has been a solid starter for several years. It’s certainly not the worst week to be lacking at outside linebacker, though. Ogundeji could have a chance to make a mark. It sounds like he will give his all this week either way, though.