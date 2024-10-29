Steelers ‘Found Their Quarterback’ In Russell Wilson, Cowherd Says, ‘Don’t Need A Savior’

Mike Tomlin has been the model of consistency in his 18 years as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His non-losing-season streak speaks for itself. Despite their ability to string together winning records, the Steelers have lacked a steady quarterback presence since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Through just two games, it seems like Russell Wilson might be the answer to this problem.

“They found their quarterback,” Colin Cowherd said Tuesday on The Herd. “He may not be the answer forever, but Russell Wilson is now 2-0 as a starter. I thought he was a little more polished version of Game 1. What it really goes to show for the Pittsburgh Steelers is competency and no mistakes at quarterback wins a lot of games, especially with this defense. Justin Fields had a higher ceiling but a lower floor. [the Steelers] are a sturdy ship that needs a sail, and Russell Wilson has become their sail. They don’t need a savior.”

Cowherd’s point about the Steelers not needing a savior at quarterback — just a steady presence to lead an already competent team — is the best point he’s made on the Steelers’ quarterback situation in a while. Too many teams look for quarterbacks to solve all their issues, like the Jets with Aaron Rodgers or the Browns with Deshaun Watson. In reality, only the elite few quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, could save a teetering franchise by themselves, and two of those QBs stepped into fantastic situations.

The Steelers don’t need MVP-level quarterback play to win 10 or 11 games and make the playoffs. Mike Tomlin is a great coach, the Steelers have a great defense, and most importantly, they have a winning culture that’s tangible throughout the Steel City. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph managed 10 wins last season, and Wilson’s made throws in his first two games with the Steelers that none of them could’ve made. He’s delivering the ball quickly to his first read when they’re open. He goes through his progressions when they aren’t. And he’s taking calculated deep shots to his playmakers.

Where Cowherd misses the mark is declaring Fields’ ceiling as higher than Wilson’s. Yes, at this point in his career we know Wilson’s ceiling, and we don’t know for sure what Fields will become since he’s played in just 40 NFL games. But the last two games with Wilson as the starter reflect a higher offensive ceiling for the Steelers than the six games with Fields as a starter.

They’ve accumulated over 400 total yards in each of Wilson’s starts, which they did just once with Fields starting, and they’ve scored 31.5 points per game. They’re moving the ball consistently — against solid defenses — and Wilson’s connecting with many different receivers. Part of that is the offense gradually acclimating to Arthur Smith’s system, and part of it is a revamped running game led by Najee Harris, but Wilson’s clearly unlocked new potential for the offense.

The great Michael Jordan said that the “ceiling is the roof,” but Acrisure Stadium doesn’t have a roof, and the Steelers’ ceiling might be higher than many think it is with Russell Wilson as the sail of a sturdy ship.