Steelers Excited About Practice Squad EDGE Rusher Options

Mike Tomlin is excited to see what the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad pass rushers have to offer. The fan base probably isn’t quite as thrilled. Missing three of the team’s top four EDGE rushers in Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, and DeMarvin Leal, the Steelers will have to find new faces to fill those shoes for their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

During his weekly press conference, Tomlin said it’ll be a big week for those who have been working on the scout-team defense.

“I’m excited about continuing with that strategic process with our staff,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel Tuesday. “And then the physical preparation process with some guys tomorrow. Man, it’s a big day maybe for some edge rushers like [Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Eku Leota], who just got here. Maybe one or two of those guys will get an opportunity to elevate and be a component of our plans this week.”

Herbig is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Highsmith will be out for his third-straight game after aggravating a training camp groin injury during the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And Leal suffered a stinger/neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys game, leaving the team with only Jeremiah Moon and T.J. Watt as the team’s available outside linebackers to finish the game.

And so Pittsburgh turns to the practice squad. Ogundeji was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Aug. 30. Far from a household name, he has NFL experience. A fifth-round pick from Notre Dame drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Ogundeji – best known as “Ade” – made 27 starts for the Falcons across his first two seasons. His production was light with three sacks, but he has over 1,000 career defensive snaps. A 2023 injury cost him the entire season and the Falcons released him at final cutdowns this summer before the Steelers scooped him up. Our scouting report soured on his athleticism but praised his run defense.

Leota was signed exactly one week ago as depth following Highsmith’s injury. Our pre-draft scouting report compared him to Highsmith and saw traits that would translate to Pittsburgh’s system. He also brings NFL experience, though not to the degree of Ogundeji. Undrafted in 2023, Leota’s appeared in 10 games, including two this season with the Carolina Panthers. He picked up a sack before being cut by Carolina.

The Steelers’ job is to get them ready again.

“Oftentimes I say there’s a fine line between being a practice squader and a Pro Bowler,” Tomlin said. “And sometimes it’s just opportunity. And so we’ll lean in on the week with that spirit.”

Tomlin also said that DL Isaiahh Loudermilk is under consideration to play EDGE snaps. Like Leal, he offers some versatility though not the athleticism that made Leal a more attractive option. Pittsburgh will have by Saturday at 4 PM/EST to decide who will be elevated from the practice squad and make their Steelers debut versus the Raiders.

It’s far from ideal but the NFL is never about fairness or perfection. Every year, some position group gets rocked with injuries. Last year, it was inside linebacker and safety. This year, it’s the EDGE rushers. That’s especially troubling considering that position is the engine of the Steelers’ defense, the unit that makes it go. As we noted this morning, Pittsburgh will have to come up with a different and likely blitz-heavy approach to bring pressure.

The good news is there’s still T.J. Watt. The bad news is there isn’t much else.