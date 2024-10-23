Steelers Can Win 13 Games If They Deal For WR Cooper Kupp, Says Insider

When it comes to needle-moving wide receivers, the Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp might be the last name standing. A hot name over the last 24 hours, he might be the only name left who can bring a meaningful boost to a passing game still looking for receiver help from the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson. If the Steelers can land Kupp, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo thinks it could vault Pittsburgh to its best record in years.

“I think even with the second half of the schedule, 11-6 is probably what, four-five seed depending on whether you win your division,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning. ‘I think that’s probably their ceiling without adding, let’s say they add Cooper Kupp. And he’s a big difference maker. I could see them maybe going 13-5 and then you’re talking about maybe being a two or a three seed.”

Kupp’s name will come into focus the next two weeks now that Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins is off the board, reportedly on the cusp of being acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins would’ve been a logical target and the five-time Pro Bowler being dealt felt inevitable despite reports the Titans had little desire to trade him. But he, like Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk, aren’t on the table anymore.

The Rams’ season is going nowhere fast sitting at 2-4 and plagued by a host of injuries. That includes the 31-year-old Kupp, who has only appeared in two games this year due to an ankle injury. Seemingly close to health, he’s expected to play in Week 8 for the Rams. When healthy and in his prime, Kupp was one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers and his size will be attractive to Pittsburgh. But injuries have sapped his play and his production, the 6-2, 207-pounder appearing in just 23 of the Rams last 51 contests. He turned back the clock in this year’s season opening, targeted a whopping 21 times and finishing with 14 receptions, 110 yards, and one touchdown in a six-point loss to the Detroit Lions. He was injured midway through Week 2 and hasn’t played since.

While Kupp is an upgrade, an extra two wins over the latter half of the schedule is a big ask. Kupp is no longer a dominant receiver, nowhere close to anyone’s top-10 lists, and those are the only types of wideouts who can move the needle that significantly. It’s fair to say Kupp’s presence can help open up a passing offense with QB Russell Wilson at the helm and there’s plenty of intrinsic benefits that come from that. Defenses that must respect the pass can open up the run.

The Steelers last won 13 games in 2017, finishing the year 13-3 and tops in the AFC North under the old 16-game season model. Prior to that, they hadn’t won 13 games since 2004, QB Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season where he didn’t lose a regular-season start.

Trading for Kupp isn’t a terrible idea but there’s risk. Even if the Rams are willing to eat his salary, meeting their reported second-round asking price would be a hefty trade package. It would have to be structured conditionally, just as it was for Davante Adams, and even then, it might be giving up too much. Unless there is a crystal ball that could guarantee Pittsburgh a 13-win season.