Steelers Better Think Twice Before Adding To Reserve/Injured List Amid Mounting Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with mounting injuries, and, accordingly, they have some decisions to make. They have several players dealing with new ailments this week, but they have to think twice before adding to the Reserve/Injured List. Teams may only designate eight players for return for the season, and they have already used two designations.

Both Nick Herbig and DeMarvin Leal suffered injuries last Sunday, for example, and Damontae Kazee is down as well. Are any of those injuries significant enough to warrant a four-week stay on IR? Even if they are, the Steelers may decide not to. To find out why, let’s take a look at their Reserve/Injured List as it currently stands.

Even having already activated OLB Jeremiah Moon, the Steelers still have 11 players remaining on IR. Some of those players are ineligible for a return designation, namely Nate Herbig, Ryan Watts, and David Perales. Others we already know are out for the year are Cameron Johnston and James Daniels.

And the Steelers already used a return designation on OL Dylan Cook. Realistically, the Steelers already have five players they may want to designated for return of the six remaining spots. In theory, then, they can only afford to place one more player on IR with the hope of bringing him back. Let’s look at the five players in question.

CB Cory Trice Jr.

The second-year cornerback suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Serving as the Steelers’ top interior reserve, he came down with a crucial interception in Week 2. Cory Trice Jr. is a player they would obviously like to bring back with one of their six remaining designations. He is eligible to begin practicing next week, already on IR for the past three games.

ILB Tyler Matakevich

The Steelers brought back Tyler Matakevich in July to bolster their special teams, and he proved his worth—which was the minimum, anyway. And you know Danny Smith likes him some Dirty Red, so is another obvious candidate to return. Matakevich injured his hamstring in Week 2 against the Broncos, so he is eligible to practice next week. A player must spend at least four games on IR before he can return to practice. Once he begins practicing, the Steelers must activate him to the 53-man roster within 21 days or he remains on IR.

WR Ben Skowronek

Though the Steelers signed him to the practice squad initially, Ben Skowronek played in the first two games as an elevation. After suffering an injury, they signed him to the 53-man roster so they could move him to the regular Reserve/Injured List. Doing so made him eligible for a return designation, so, again, that is another obvious and likely usage.

DL Logan Lee

A rookie sixth-round pick, Logan Lee surprisingly made the initial 53-man roster, but that is perhaps only ceremonial. They placed him on the Reserve/Injured List before the opener, Lee already injured. Teams can designate two players for return while putting them on IR before the final cutdowns, and they already used those spots on Moon and Cook. By waiting, they made Lee eligible to return, but he is not an obvious return option. He is eligible to begin practicing now, but there are no signs of him nearing participation.

OL Troy Fautanu

The Steelers’ 2024 first-round pick suffered a serious injury and is likely lost for the regular season. However, Troy Fautanu could possibly return if the team makes the playoffs. That is looking less likely than when they first put him on IR, but they may want to hold a spot for him.

Looking at the list above, that’s up to four of six remaining return designations already allotted, albeit unofficially. The Steelers don’t have to immediately designate anybody for return after the final cutdowns.

But they do have to think carefully before adding to the list of anybody they obviously want back. I’m not sure, for example, the Steelers would want to put Nick Herbig on IR even if they think he will miss five games. It’s still early in the season and more players will go down with injuries. With only eight return designations, and up to six already accounted for, you have to conserve what you have.