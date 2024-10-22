Steelers Announce Color Rush Jerseys For Monday Night Football Matchup Against Giants

One week after wearing the 1970s block number throwbacks with gray face masks to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Super Bowl IX champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with another alternate jersey for Week 8 against the New York Giants.

The Steelers announced that they’ll be wearing the Color Rush jerseys for Monday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium against the Giants.

Color Rush is back for MNF ‼️ Shop the Color Rush Collection ➡️ https://t.co/mphokZAp36 pic.twitter.com/tlDXEhDptf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2024

This will mark the 11th time the Steelers wear the Color Rush jerseys. In the previous 10 times the Steelers have worn the Color Rush uniforms, they are 7-3. Their only losses in the Color Rush uniform came in 2019 to the Buffalo Bills, in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengal and in 2023 against the New England Patriots.

Last season against the Patriots, the Steelers lost on Thursday Night Football, 21-18.

All fans are encouraged to wear black to the game Monday night for a Color Rush blackout.

The Steelers opened as a significant favorite over the Giants, who are 2-5 and coming off a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.