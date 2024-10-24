‘Steeler Nation Would Be Going Nuts:’ Rob Gronkowski Believes Pittsburgh Is ‘Best Fit’ For Cooper Kupp

At some point, it feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers are actually going to trade for a wide receiver. They missed out on Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, but they might finally get a hit with Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp is a little older and has a lengthy injury history, but he’s still an electric player. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski loves the idea of Kupp going to the Steelers.

“I like the Steelers,” Gronkowski said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “I went to school in Pittsburgh my senior year of high school. So, I know what it’s like to be part of that Steeler Nation. I understand what the Steelers mean to the city of Pittsburgh.

“If they got Cooper Kupp, with Russell Wilson playing the way he did, throwing that ball up, lobbing it up to make a catchable ball for his receivers to go make a play, I feel like that would boost the Steelers. I think it would be the best fit as well. If they can grab him, Steeler Nation would be going nuts.”

Many Steelers fans would likely be thrilled if the team acquired Kupp. Even if Kupp isn’t the best option, not having to constantly hear about trade rumors should appease fans.

Kupp would make for an interesting fit with the Steelers. He’s a different type of receiver compared to George Pickens, which is good. He would give them some much-needed variety in their receiver room. Kupp would likely fit well in the slot in Pittsburgh, but he’s been effective on the outside as well.

Gronkowski is also correct that if Wilson continues to play like he did in Week 7, adding Kupp could be a game changer. It wasn’t perfect, but considering it was his first real game since last December, Wilson played great. He helped Pickens have his best game yet this season. If he also had Kupp to throw to, the Steelers’ offense could reach new heights.

However, there are some issues with trading for Kupp. For starters, the Rams reportedly want a second-round pick in return. That’s a steep price for someone who hasn’t played a full season since 2021. Kupp is also dealing with an injury this year, and while he seems to be healthy now, there’s no telling how long that will last. Availability is the best ability.

If the Steelers are serious about contending for a Super Bowl this year, then they do need to upgrade at wide receiver. Outside of Pickens, they haven’t had a consistent option in the passing game. When healthy, Kupp is the definition of consistency. There are just some risks associated with trading for the 2021 Super Bowl MVP. Gronkowski seems on board with it, though, so maybe if the price drops, the Steelers could make a move for Kupp.