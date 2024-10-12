Scouting Notebook: Top Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 7)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will be highlighting several college football prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NO. 1 TEXAS AT NO. 18 OKLAHOMA 3:30 P.M. EST ABC (COTTON BOWL)

The top-ranked Texas Longhorns face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the annual Red River Rivalry Game. The Longhorns will continue to go to WR No. 7 Isaiah Bond, who has been a strong addition to the team since coming over from Alabama this spring, posting 20 receptions for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season in the burnt orange. Bond has good play speed to stretch the field and is a strong route runner over the field, making him a quality target for the offense. He’s only a junior, but if Bond keeps producing at a high level, he may be tempted to declare early.

The man to watch for Oklahoma is LB No. 28 Danny Stutsman. The 6-4, 241-pound senior hasn’t had the splash plays he has had the previous two seasons, but he still is the height/weight/speed specimen you look for to man the middle of the defense. He has the play speed to fly sideline-to-sideline in pursuit of the ball against the run, and the movement skills to drop into coverage and rush the passer. Stutsman will need to get back into the splash play department in this game if Oklahoma hopes to upset their hated rival on Saturday.

ARIZONA AT NO. 14 BYU 4 P.M. EST FOX

The Arizona Wildcats travel to Provo, Utah to square off against the 5-0 BYU Cougars. The Wildcats have their own stud wideout in WR No. 4 Tetairoa McMillian, who they will be counting on to help them pull off the upset. McMillian has great size at the position, standing 6-5, 212 pounds and moves really well for his size, having the speed to work vertically down the field and pull away from defenders in pursuit with the ball in his hands. He has 37 receptions 664 yards and 4 touchdowns so far this season, including a 304-yard performance in Week 1. As one of the top prospects at his position in this draft class, McMillian is a name to watch.

For the Cougars, keep an eye on DE No. 92 Tyler Batty. He’s a fifth-year senior who has been a steady producer for the Cougars since he came onto campus, providing sound run defense setting the edge while putting pressure on the passer. He hasn’t been a huge producer when it comes to the sack department (16 sacks through five seasons), but Batty has the measurables (6-5, 275 pounds) and the experience to make himself into a potential draft pick this coming spring.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE AT NO. 3 OREGON 7:30 P.M. EST NBC/PEACOCK

A huge showdown is slated to take place in Eugene as the 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes battle the 3rd-ranked Oregon Ducks in primetime. For Ohio State, be sure to keep an eye on WR No. 2 Emeka Egbuka. The 6-1, 205-pound senior is in the midst of a comeback season after an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, posting 30 receptions for 433 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this season. Egbuka is a dense receiver who has the speed to be dangerous after the catch, being rated as one of the top receiver prospects in this upcoming draft class. He’ll get his chance to shine in a top 3 matchup on Saturday night.

For the Ducks, they have their own explosive playmaker in WR No. 15 Tez Johnson. Johnson lacks the size that Egbuka has (5-10, 165 pounds), but he is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, having the speed and quickness to be difficult to catch in the open field. Johnson is also an accomplished returner, having a punt return touchdown this season to go along with 43 receptions for 395 yards and 5 scores. If Oregon wants to get the upset at home, look for the passing game to go to Johnson early and often.

NO. 9 OLE MISS AT NO. 13 LSU 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Ole Miss Rebels head to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday night. The Rebels have a host of talented prospects to watch including WR No. 9 Tre Harris. Harris is on a tear this season, posting 52 receptions for 885 yards and 5 touchdowns through six games. Harris has the size profile you want in a starting outside receiver and enough speed to stretch the field and make plays in contested-catch situations. He will face his toughest test yet this season against LSU’s defense, but Harris should be up for the task as he continues his breakout season.

For the Tigers, keep an eye on OT No. 66 Will Campbell. Campbell is one of the best pure tackle prospects in the draft class, standing 6-6, 323 pounds with good length to keep opposing defenders at bey. He’s a powerful run blocker who creates big holes in the running game while having the size and movement skills to protect the blind side of the quarterback. Campbell will be tested against a talented Rebels’ defensive front, putting his pedigree to the test.