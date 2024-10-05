Scouting Notebook: Top Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 6)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will be highlighting several college football prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NO. 9 MISSOURI AT NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 12 P.M. EST ABC

The Missouri Tigers head to College Station to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in SEC play. The Tigers will be relying on WR No. 3 Luther Burden III to provide explosive plays for the offense as Burden is looking to pick up right where he left off before Missouri’s bye week. Burden is an impressive playmaker with the ball in his hands after the catch, and has the speed and strength to win down the field as a vertical threat. A likely first-round pick come this spring, Burden is a name to watch as Pittsburgh desperately needs to improve their wide receiver corps.

For the Aggies, keep an eye on DL No. 4 Shemar Stewart. Stewart has the measurables that Pittsburgh loves in their defensive linemen, standing 6-6, 290 pounds with good arm length. He’s also a good athlete for his size, having the combination of strength and explosiveness to push the pocket and provide quality run defense while also giving blockers fits as a pass rusher. He’s been more disruptive than productive in the pass rush department thus far in his college career, but the tools are there for Stewart to develop into a quality starter in the league.

NO. 12 OLE MISS AT SOUTH CAROLINA 3:30 P.M. EST ESPN

The Rebels of Ole Miss look to bounce back from their upset loss last week when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road Saturday. Ole Miss has several defenders that could get drafted this year, but keep an eye on DL No. 2 Walter Nolen who transferred from Texas A&M this spring and is considered one of the best IDL prospects in this upcoming draft class. He has the size (6-3, 305 pounds) and athletic profile to be a strong run defender while also providing some pass rush upside, but he does need to start playing more to his potential and the billing he had coming out as a recruit to earn the hype he’s been getting.

For the Gamecocks, be sure to watch RB No. 5 Raheim Sanders if he’s back from an ankle injury suffered a couple of weeks ago against Akron. The 6-0, 230-pound senior transferred from Arkansas where he enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign, rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns before missing time last season and falling down the team’s depth chart. Sanders has feature back size and is nicknamed “Rocket” for good reason, having the speed and acceleration to hit the hole and rip off big chunk gains. If he plays Saturday and has a big game against a stout Ole Miss defense, Sanders will help his draft stock as he looks to make his case among to top backs in college football.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN AT WASHINGTON 7:30 P.M. EST NBC/PEACOCK

The Michigan Wolverines head to the west coast to battle the Washington Huskies in Big Ten action Saturday night. The top player to watch for Michigan is CB No. 2 Will Johnson. Johnson is rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered against USC, but is on track to play in this game. Johnson is considered the top cornerback prospect in this draft class, having the perfect blend of size, speed, and quickness to cover opposing teams’ No. 1 wide receivers in man-to-man coverage. Johnson also is a capable run defender who brings the right mentality in run support, and will be heavily relied on in this game if he’s cleared to play to slow down the Huskies’ passing attack.

For Washington, be sure to watch WR No. 12 Denzel Boston who has stepped in and filled big shoes in the Huskies wide receiver corps from a year ago. Boston is only a redshirt sophomore, but the 6-4, 209-pound wideout has quickly established himself as the go-to guy in the passing game, posting 30 receptions for 412 yards and 7 touchdowns through five games. He has three multi-touchdown games in 2024, giving his quarterback a big, athletic target that can stretch the field and win combative catches in the end zone. Should Boston continue his strong season, he may feel prompted to declare early.

NO. 8 MIAMI AT CALIFORNIA 10:30 P.M. EST ESPN

The Miami Hurricanes travel across the nation to play the California Golden Bears to finish out the action for the night. For Miami, the name to watch is QB No. 1 Cam Ward who is having an incredible season for the Hurricanes after transferring from Washington State. Ward has completed over 70% of his passes for 1,782 yards and 18 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions so far in 2024, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 scores in every contest. Ward has a NFL-caliber arm and is showing that he can command a pro-style offense, having the poise and accuracy to put the ball on the money and put points on the board. He should look to have a big night against California’s defense.

For the Golden Bears, keep an eye on RB No. 1 Jaydyn Ott. Ott had been dealing with an ankle injury coming into this contest, but the 6-0, 210-pound junior from Chino, California can be electric with the ball in his hands, having rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 26 passes for 196 yards and 2 scores a season ago. He has fantastic speed and burst with the ball in his hands, having the juice to hit the home run from anywhere on the field. If California hopes to somehow pull off the upset Saturday night, they likely need to have Ott have a big game.