Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 9)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 20 ILLINOIS AT NO. 1 OREGON 3:30 P.M. EST CBS

The Fighting Illini travel to Eugene to face the top-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. Illinois will be heavily relying on EDGE No. 17 Gabe Jacas to have a big impact in this game as they attempt to slow down Oregon’s high-powered offense. Jacas is a well-built outside linebacker, standing 6-3, 275 pounds with good speed and explosiveness for the position. He can blitz off the edge, but also has the strength and power to line up in the middle of the defense and give a push of the pocket. Jacas has 5.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles so far in 2024 and will look to continue to be a game wrecker in this matchup.

For the Ducks, keep an eye on OT No. 76 Josh Conerly Jr. The 6-4, 315-pound junior from Seattle has been playing extremely well the last few weeks and is considered to be a potential first round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, should he declare early. Conerly has the size and strength to move defenders in the running game while possessing impressive movement skill for his size, being able to work out in space as a down field blocker and in pass protection. He will be tasked with keeping QB Dillon Gabriel clean from the likes of Jacas and the Illini’s pass rush to keep Oregon from facing an upset.

NO. 21 MISSOURI AT NO. 15 ALABAMA 3:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Missouri Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to battle the Alabama Crimson Tide as both teams look to get back on track in the SEC hunt. For the Tigers, be sure to watch WR No. 3 Luther Burden III who was projected to be one of the top pass catchers in this upcoming draft class, but has been a bit quiet the past month when it comes to his production. The 5-11, 208-pound junior had a breakout season in 2023, posting 1,212 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. He only has 447 yards and 4 scores so far this season, but did take a carry 61 yards to the house against UMass two weeks ago. Still, Burden has great play speed, hand strength and can create after the catch. It means he can pop off at any moment, which Missouri needs him to do if they want to get the upset on the road.

For Alabama, keep an eye on OG No. 52 Tyler Booker who is considered the top-ranked prospect at his position in the draft class by most draft experts. Booker has the profile you want in an NFL interior offensive lineman, standing 6-5, 325 pounds with a well-built frame made for paving the way for large running lanes upfront. Booker has a strong punch that is well-timed to jolt back opposing defenders, making him a force as a pass blocker and in the run game when his hands and feet are synced up.

NO. 5 TEXAS AT NO. 25 VANDERBILT 4:15 P.M. EST SEC NETWORK

The Texas Longhorns look to get back on track after being dethroned at home last week against Georgia as they go on the road to play the upstart Vanderbilt Commodores. For Texas, keep your eyes on DB No. 4 Andrew Mukuba who is putting together a strong season for Texas in the secondary. The 6-0, 190-pound senior started his career at Clemson before transferring to Austin this spring and currently has 25 total stops, 3 pass deflections and 2 interceptions on the season. Mukuba’s best position is safety, but he has some versatility that could make him an interesting prospect for NFL scouts.

One of the pass catchers that Mukuba and the rest of the Longhorns’ defense will need to key in on for the Commodores is TE No. 9 Eli Stowers. The 6-4, 225-pound senior has had a strong season to this point for Vanderbilt, leading the team in receiving with 463 yards on 33 receptions and 2 touchdowns. Stowers is a little lean for a tight end, and will likely need to bulk up a bit to stay at that position in the pros. However, the former quarterback is a good athlete with natural hands and can create after the catch, making him fit the mold of the new-age athletic passing catching tight ends in the league.

NO. 8 LSU AT NO. 14 TEXAS A&M 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

The LSU Tigers travel to Kyle Field in College Station to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in a top 15 matchup on Saturday night. For LSU, keep your eyes on OT No. 50 Emery Jones Jr. who could be a potential replacement for Broderick Jones if Pittsburgh’s former first-round pick continues to struggle. Jones doesn’t get the same publicity as his teammate Will Campbell, but the 6-6, 315-pound junior is a heck of a prospect himself, showing patience and good synchronization of his hands and feet in pass protection while being an accomplished run blocker. He faces a tough Aggie pass rush, but Jones is up for the task as a likely top 60 selection this spring.

For the Aggies, keep your eyes on DL No. 5 Shemar Turner who fits the mold of what Pittsburgh likes with interior defensive linemen. Turner stands 6-4, 300 pounds and has the length and strength to take on blocks in the middle against the run. He is pretty athletic at his size, possessing the burst and explosiveness to overwhelm interior blockers at the point of attack. He only has 2 sacks on the season, but Turner posted 6 sacks last year, showing that he has the upside for more as a tantalizing prospect that projects well to the pro level.