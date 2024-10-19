Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 8)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 7 ALABAMA AT NO. 11 TENNESSEE 3:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Rocky Top to square off against the Tennessee Volunteers in SEC Conference play. The Crimson Tide offense is led by QB #4 Jalen Milroe, who has had moments of brilliance this season but also moments where he’s underwhelmed, specifically the team’s loss to Vanderbilt. However, Milroe’s talent can’t be denied as the 6-2, 225-pound junior is a dual threat with the ball in his hands, completing 72.7% of his passes this season for 1,483 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 319 yards and 11 touchdowns as well. Milroe must be on his A-game against a potent Tennessee pass rush.

For the Volunteers, be sure to watch RB #6 Dylan Sampson, who is having a breakout season in his junior year. The 5-11, 201-pound runner has great play speed and explosiveness, having the juice to hit the long run and the contact balance to pick up extra yardage bouncing off would-be tacklers. He’s already scored 15 rushing touchdowns on 118 carries this season while chipping in 10 receptions for 88 yards. Sampson will look to break a couple of explosive runs against Alabama’s defense on Saturday, giving Tennessee a chance at the upset.

USC AT MARYLAND 4:00 P.M. EST FS1

The USC Trojans travel to the east coast to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. For the Trojans, keep an eye on OL #79 Jonah Monheim. The 6-5, 310-pound senior has played all over the offensive line during his time in college, spending this season at center after he started his previous seasons at offensive tackle. That versatility is valuable in the NFL, and while Monheim may not have a high athletic ceiling, his technique and experience make him a quality depth piece who could become a starter down the road.

For the Terrapins, keep an eye on WR #10 Tai Felton, who is in the midst of a breakout senior season. The 6-2, 181-pound pass catcher has already amassed 55 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing a blend of quickness, route running savvy, and the speed and leaping ability to make downfield plays. Felton is playing himself into the Day 2 range of the draft and is looking to put together another strong performance against the USC defense today.

NO. 5 GERGIA AT NO. 1 TEXAS 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns in a top-five matchup in primetime. Keep an eye on OG #69 Tate Ratledge in the trenches for the Dawgs. The 6-6, 320-pound senior has started the past three seasons for Georgia, leading the charge upfront as a strong run blocker who uses his size and strength to displace defenders off the line of scrimmage. Ratledge is also a capable pass protector and figures to get selected somewhere in the mid rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft as a potential starter should he continue progressing in his pass protection.

For the Longhorns, keep an eye on OT #78 Kelvin Banks Jr., who has played himself into the conversation of being a potential top-10 pick this spring. The 6-4, 320-pound junior lacks ideal height for the position. Still, Banks has looked dominant thus far through the 2024 season, playing with great fluidity and athleticism relative to his size. he flashed last season as a sophomore but has come into his own in 2024, having the talent and upside at the position that scouts desire as a big man that can move in pass protection as well as in the ground game.

NO. 17 KANSAS STATE AT WEST VIRGINIA 7:30 P.M. EST FOX

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Morgantown to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night. The Wildcat offense is headlined by RB #31 DJ Giddens, who is coming off back-to-back 180+ yard rushing performances against Oklahoma State and Colorado. Giddens has good size or a feature back (6-1, 212 pounds) and runs with good strength and power between the tackles, fighting for additional yardage on contact. He also has a fair amount of wiggle and burst to rip off long runs when he gets to the second level, making him an intriguing back that could declare early this spring.

For the Mountaineers, the man you need to watch is OT #74 Wyatt Milum. Milum has great size and length at the position (6-6, 317 pounds), possessing the frame to displace defenders as a run blocker and the size and reach to stall pass rushers attempting to work around him on the outside. He’s been in the starting lineup since his freshman season and has graded out well as a pass protector, allowing zero sacks in 2023. He will face an aggressive Kansas State pass rush on Saturday night, looking to do his part in attempting to get the home upset.