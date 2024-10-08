Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 6)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OLE MISS DL WALTER NOLEN

The Ole Miss Rebels stomped the Scout Carolina Gamecocks 27-3 on the road, getting back in the win column to keep their CFB Playoff hopes alive. DL #2 Walter Nolen had himself a game against South Carolina, posting five total tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. It was Nolen’s best performance of the season as he managed to get home to the quarterback while also being a menace in the middle against the run. Coming into the season as one of the top IDL prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, Nolen showed Saturday what he can bring to NFL teams at the next level.

BOISE STATE RB ASHTON JEANTY

The Boise State Broncos ran all over Utah State on Saturday, winning 63-30 in a barnburner. RB #2 Ashton Jeanty continued his dominant season against the Aggies’ defense, toting the rock just 13 times for a whopping 186 yards (14.3 YPC) and three touchdowns. Jeanty now has 1,031 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in just five games played, averaging an incredible 10.9 yards per carry.

He has managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in just 95 carries, using his blend of size, speed, and power to break off long runs and break through would-be tacklers. A running back hasn’t won the Heisman since Derrick Henry in 2015, but Jeanty is making a case for it as well as to be the first running back off the board in the spring.

MIAMI QB CAM WARD

The Miami Hurricanes took care of business against the California Bears, winning the coast-to-coast matchup 39-38 to keep their undefeated season alive. QB #1 Cam Ward had another strong performance to keep his stellar season going, completing 35-of-53 attempts for 437 yards (66.0%) and two touchdowns with one interception. Ward also ran the ball six times and scored once on the ground.

Ward threw a pick in the contest, but managed to lead an impressive fourth quarter comeback, scoring all three of his touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of action. Ward showed poise in the pocket, making good throws complete the comeback drive while also showcasing his mobility, scampering for a 24-yard score. Ward is playing himself into the conversation to be one of the first three quarterbacks drafted in April, and his fourth quarter comeback Saturday displayed that leadership gene scouts want to see out of quarterbacks.

TEXAS A&M EDGE NIC SCOURTON

The Texas A&M Aggies blew out the undefeated Missouri Tigers on Saturday, winning 41-10 at home. EDGE #11 Nic Scourton had himself a game for Texas A&M, posting 3 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Scourton has posted 4.5 sacks on the season so far as a pumped-up edge rusher that has the size and strength to kick inside if asked to do so, possessing the speed and power to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. Also showing out in his run defense against the Tigers, Scourton is a name to keep an eye on the rest of the season as an athletic defender that could make a big impact in the pros.