Schultz: Jets Planning To Make WR Mike Williams Available For Trade

While the Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on WR Davante Adams, they could look to his new team for receiver help. Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the New York Jets are making WR Mike Williams available for trade, and Pittsburgh had interest in the receiver this offseason.

Sources: The #Jets are planning to make WR Mike Williams available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams. Williams signed a 1-year deal this offseason and the current receiver room is just too crowded. pic.twitter.com/VXmyyBaK49 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2024

With Adams now in the fold, the Jets simply have too many receivers, and Williams, who signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason, looks to be the odd man out. Williams was supposed to have a visit with the Steelers this offseason but signed with the Jets before that visit happened, and given the team’s prior interest and need at receiver, they look to be a strong candidate to potentially make a move for Williams.

Of course, the Steelers are set to play the Jets this week, and New York may not want to deal him to their next opponent, so it might not be something that happens in the next few days. Still, the Jets will likely take the best package for Williams, and if Pittsburgh is willing to give New York what they want, he could wind up in Pittsburgh.

The other teams that were reported to be in on Adams were the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, as well as the Baltimore Ravens. With the Bills being a division rival, it would be a surprise if the Jets had interest in sending him there, but the Kansas City Chiefs are also in the receiver market. So once again, there should be no shortage of suitors for Williams.

So far this season, Williams has just 10 receptions for 145 yards, and didn’t have a reception on three targets in New York’s Week 6 loss to the Bills. His best game came in Week 4, when he had four receptions for 67 yards against the Denver Broncos. While Williams isn’t having a great season, he has a history of success with the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s posted two 1,000-plus-yard seasons during his eight-year career, which has been plagued at times by injuries.

He would slot in on the outside in Pittsburgh, and with the Steelers at 4-2 and looking to jumpstart their offense, Williams is a name worth watching over the coming weeks ahead of the November 5 trade deadline.