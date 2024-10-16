Schrager: Davante Adams Likely A ‘Significant’ Part Of Game Plan Versus Steelers

The New York Jets just acquired a Ferrari for their offense, and it appears they aren’t going to be bashful about taking it out of the garage early. Davante Adams is reunited with Aaron Rodgers, and they are looking to hit the ground running.
“Adams has had a legitimate hamstring injury that has sidelined him the past two weeks, but it certainly sounds like he is close and intends to make his Jets debut Sunday night against the Steelers,” Tom Pelissero said via NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.
Mike Tomlin joked that he was preparing for Adams last week and is now preparing for him again this week. The Steelers just played against the Raiders. Adams didn’t play, but they still prepared for him in case he became available. So if there is one silver lining, it’s that some of the prep work for Tomlin and the Steelers’ defense is already out of the way.
Not only does it sound like Adams will play, but it sounds like he will be featured heavily right from the word go.
“I’m told in New York right now, Davante Adams is not only there but is knee deep in the game plan and has already begun, not only will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers but will be a significant portion of the game plan on Sunday night,” Peter Schrager said via GMFB. “He’s going to have a real role despite getting there this week.”
The Jets already had a vast arsenal of weapons for Rodgers to utilize, and now they got Adams, who spent eight seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. The Jets have struggled with a 2-4 record so far, but now they are out of excuses on offense. They probably have the deepest and most talented receiving corps in the league with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Adams. Not to mention Mike Williams, who has taken a back seat in that room so far this year.
This should stress the Steelers’ secondary and defense as a whole. It will be interesting to see if Joey Porter Jr. spends more time following Adams around, or if he sticks with Wilson. Fortunately, Donte Jackson has proven to be more than capable on the other side.
This could also turn into a shoot ut, which the Steelers haven’t really been a part of yet other than the Indianapolis Colts game a couple weeks ago. If Russell Wilson starts, it could be a pretty interesting debut for him in front of a national audience.