Schrager: Davante Adams Expected To Be ‘Big Part’ Of Jets’ Offensive Game Plan

The New York Jets acquired WR Davante Adams on Tuesday, and Adams, who has a lot of familiarity with QB Aaron Rodgers from their time with the Green Bay Packers, is going to make his debut tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL insider Peter Schrager, Adams is going to have a “big role” and serve as New York’s No. 1 wideout tonight.

“I could tell you in practice that they have been electric. So much so that he’s a big part of the offensive game plan tonight. He got there Tuesday, they already started working on the playbook and his hamstring is good to go. And the expectation is that Davante Adams will serve as the number one wide receiver for the New York Jets tonight against Pittsburgh,” Schrager said on FOX NFL Kickoff.

Adams has missed the last three games, when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, with a hamstring injury, but he’s healthy and will look to make an impact against the Steelers. The Jets also feature WR Garrett Wilson, and the two-headed monster at receiver may be difficult for the Steelers to stop.

Earlier this week, Schrager said that Adams could have a significant role, and that seems to remain the case for the Jets just hours to go until kickoff

This season, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games. He’ll likely get more of an opportunity with the Jets and a quarterback he’s formed a connection with in Rodgers, and it’s not a surprise that the two have been clicking early on in Adams’ tenure with New York.

Schrager also added that WR Mike Williams could be traded within the next two days due to the arrival of Adams, and mentioned Pittsburgh as a possible destination. Williams’ role will likely be limited as he’s below Adams and Wilson and Allen Lazard on the wide receiver pecking order at this point, and the team isn’t going to want him to get hurt ahead of a possible trade. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pittsburgh make a push for Adams to upgrade their receiver room, especially given the team had prior interest this offseason.

But the focus tonight is going to be on slowing down Adams, and if the Steelers allow him to have a big game, then it could wind up being a long night.