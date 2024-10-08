Schefter: Trade Talks May Have ‘Slowed Down’ Between WR Davante Adams And His Preferred Destinations

This was supposed to be a big week for a potential trade involving Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. Last week, it became clear that the Raiders were shopping him around, and Adams wanted out. Most of the reporting pointed to two teams as the most likely candidates—the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets.

Those are the two quarterbacks that Adams wants to play with: Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, none of that matters if neither team is willing to pay the asking price, which is reportedly a second-round pick plus additional compensation. The Raiders also reportedly do not want to absorb any of Adams’ remaining cap hits now or in the future.

Things may have gotten more complicated for both situations over the last 48 hours. Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury that will reportedly keep him out of action for multiple weeks, and the Jets just fired head coach Robert Saleh.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter says these things could have slowed any trade talks.

“If [Carr] misses any time, then the Saints’ season is at risk because they’re already struggling right now with losses the last couple of weeks, so they need to find a way to stop that bleeding,” Schefter said via ESPN’s NFL Live. “Davante Adams obviously would like to be in New Orleans, would like to be in New York with the Jets. There’s been discussions, but I think the events in New York and the events in New Orleans may have slowed down talks with those two teams.”

Multiple reports have indicated that the Steelers have inquired about Adams. It wasn’t clear if Pittsburgh was a destination that Adams would be okay with, though one report stated he is at least open to the idea. If that is the case, it is an interesting development that the two front runners have suffered setbacks over the last two days.

For what it’s worth, Josina Anderson reported on X that Carr’s recent injury doesn’t necessarily impact the interest between Adams and the Saints.

I’m told #Saints QB Derek Carr’s oblique injury is considered ‘week-to-week,’ per source. Moreover, my understanding is that Carr’s recent injury does not necessarily impact New Orleans’ interest in continuing trade discussions for Davante Adams. The sentiment now is that… pic.twitter.com/MA0rXSQ6Cu — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 8, 2024

All three teams—the Steelers, Jets, and Saints — suffered losses over the weekend. Of the three, the Steelers have the best record at 3-2.