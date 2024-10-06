Schefter: Steelers ‘Prime Candidate’ To Play First International Game In Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers have established a presence in Ireland, and their ownership group, led by the Rooney Family, has been confident that the team will get a game in the country. NFL owner Roger Goodell joked about the Rooneys’ insistence on playing in Ireland, and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that there’s a thinking around the league that the Steelers are a “prime candidate” to play the first regular-season game in Ireland.

London will host the first of three straight Sundays of games today, and more international games are on the way. NFL is exploring games in Spain, Ireland and France, and some believe the Steelers are a prime candidate to be featured in the NFL’s first regular-season game to be… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

International games are back in focus, with the NFL’s London series kicking off today with a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. London has hosted NFL games since 2007, and the league has continued its international outreach with games in Germany, Mexico, and Brazil. A game is also currently planned to be played in Madrid in the future.

It would make a lot of sense for the Steelers to go to Ireland, given that Pittsburgh already played a 1997 preseason game there and has an established fanbase there. Dan Rooney also previously served as the US Ambassador to Ireland, and the Steelers had an NFL Draft watch party and kicking camp there this offseason.

The Steelers are also due for an international game as they haven’t played one since 2013, and a trip to Ireland would make perfect sense as one that appeases ownership and also gets the NFL more brand exposure overseas. There was a college football game in Dublin earlier this year, with Georgia Tech beating Florida State. Hence, the only concern about the logistics of playing football in Dublin is just how drunk Pat McAfee might get on his show.

It sounds as if Pittsburgh could be heading across the pond as soon as next year, and given Goodell’s comments and now Schefter’s report, it seems as if it’s as close to a sure thing as there is in the NFL.