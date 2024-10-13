Schefter: Raiders May Not Trade Davante Adams But Speaking With Steelers Saturday About Deal

In a word, Adam Schefter describes Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams’ future as fluid. Meaning, he might be traded or he might stay with the team. It truly is Brandon Aiyuk 2.0. In a Saturday night column, Schefter says the Raiders haven’t gotten substantial interest in teams trading for Adams, largely due to the team’s high asking price, a second rounder without willingness to take on any of Adams’ salary.

“In a fluid and unpredictable situation that seems to change weekly, Davante Adams could wind up staying with the Las Vegas Raiders rather than being traded, league sources told ESPN.

Adams has garnered interest from other teams, but as one source told ESPN, it is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest” in the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver,” Schefter writes.

Adams asked for a trade in early October and it seemed a deal would happen sooner than later. But the Raiders’ ask, Adams’ tricky contract, and his hamstring injury have complicated getting a deal done. The New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have been viewed as frontrunners but are dealing with their own internal issues. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh while Saints QB Derek Carr is out multiple weeks with an oblique injury, leaving rookie Spencer Rattler to start.

Pittsburgh has consistently been named an interested party. But it’s unknown how serious the talks have gotten and as GM Omar Khan showed with the Aiyuk situation, he won’t bid against himself, setting a price and not upping the ante. In Vegas to play the Raiders tomorrow, Schefter says the two organizations spoke Saturday.

“The Raiders have been and will continue talking to the New York Jets, and sources told ESPN they also are expected to talk Saturday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in Las Vegas for Sunday’s game. Other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints have checked in on Adams’ availability as well.”

Schefter also notes Davante Adams is a fan of Raiders’ QB Aidan O’Connell, making his first start of 2024 tomorrow after Gardner Minshew was benched. That tracks with reporting Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline offered Saturday morning, noting strong play from O’Connell could convince Adams to stay. Per Schefter, Adams regards O’Connell as one of the “best quarterbacks he has played with,” high praise for someone once teammates with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

Much like Aiyuk, it’s impossible to read where this situation ends up. Sunday’s game against the Steelers could mean a lot for both quarterbacks. For O’Connell, a chance to keep his star receiver. For Justin Fields, the chance to keep his job and perhaps entice Adams to come to Pittsburgh.

In the end, the Steelers could be left in the same position as they were in late August. Holding out hope for a star receiver only to see him stay with his current club.