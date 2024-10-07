Schefter Expects Davante Adams To Be Traded To Jets Or Saints, Steelers Outside Looking In

Though last night’s loss was a painful reminder that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve their skill positions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t expecting WR Davante Adams to walk through the team’s doors. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, Schefter remains confident Adams will be traded to either the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints. Not the Steelers.

“In the end, ultimately I still think Davante wants to go play for the Jets or the Saints. And I think ultimately in the end, the Raiders figure out a way to work it out with the Jets or the Saints. It’s been those two teams. I think it will consistently be those two teams.”

Either team would allow Adams to reunite with a former quarterback. Adams broke into the league with the Green Bay Packers and spent years with Aaron Rodgers, now leading a New York Jets team that could use an offensive spark of its own. Rodgers has always spoken highly of Adams the player and person, and New York is trying to make a Super Bowl push with Rodgers and a solid Jets’ defense.

The Saints have Derek Carr. Adams was first teammates with him at Fresno State, both putting up video-game numbers and turning into high draft picks. They reunited with the Raiders a decade later and Carr’s presence was a huge reason why Adams wanted to go there. The Saints’ season got off to a hot start but has since cooled, and Adams would make for a great pair opposite Chris Olave along with underrated deep threat Rashid Shaheed.

Schefter added that the Steelers aren’t 100 percent out of the running, but he framed them as window shoppers who would only jump in should talks fall apart with the frontrunners.

“That doesn’t preclude a team like the Bills or the Steelers or the Ravens from monitoring the situation just to see what else could happen.”

Adams’ large contract could be a stumbling block for any team adding him. Schefter said the Raiders are hesitant to eat any of his salary to help create room for a team trying to trade for him.

Consistent with league-wide reporting, Schefter said the trade could happen at any time. Meaning, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait until the Nov. 5 deadline to find out where Adams’ next home will be.