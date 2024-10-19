Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Raiders

Breaking down the three sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 32-13 Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

2ND AND 10, 6:04 2ND, 13 PERSONNEL, SEVEN BLOCK VS SIX-MAN RUSH

It’s a horrible, no good, very bad play call. The Detroit Lions executed this same play design well on a touchdown pass to TE Sam LaPorta, but the Steelers inexplicably used their tight end, Pat Freiermuth, as part of their reverse on this play. I don’t think anyone in Allegiant Stadium believed Freiermuth would take the ball on the jet after a toss from Aaron Shampklin. Divine Deablo certainly didn’t, as he made a beeline to Justin Fields for the sack. The blame here goes on Arthur Smith for the play call, as while I like the idea of trying to mix in a trick play, the personnel used made this one a disaster.

Blame: Arthur Smith

2ND AND 9, 6:13 2ND, 12 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Pretty cut and dry here as Dan Moore Jr. simply gets beat by a rip move by K’Lavon Chaisson who quickly closes in on Fields and gets the sack. The Steelers should’ve had this blocked up, but Chaisson won the 1v1 matchup and ruined the play. He ruined his big moment with a roughing the passer penalty on third down, though, which gave the Steelers life and led to a touchdown drive.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

3RD AND GOAL, 4:06 4TH, 12 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

The Steelers already had the game won at this point but were looking to put more points on the board. Las Vegas sent a blitz from a linebacker who looked to be in coverage who got to Fields, and then John Jenkins and Maxx Crosby cleaned it up. It was a good blitz and not really anyone’s fault, but Broderick Jones didn’t hold his block on Crosby, which allowed him to come in and finish the play, so he gets some blame, although it’s not all that egregious of a play.

Blame: Half Broderick Jones, Half Defensive Scheme

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Arthur Smith: 1

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Defensive Scheme: 0.5

Broderick Jones: 0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Coverage/Scheme: 2

Dan Moore Jr: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Zach Frazier: 0.5

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Darnell Washington: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 4

Spencer Anderson: 2

Darnell Washington: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Mason McCormick: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1