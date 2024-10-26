Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Jets

Breaking down the one sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 37-15 win over the New York Jets in Week 7.
2ND AND 20, 4:34 2ND, 13 PERSONNEL, SEVEN BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH
The Steelers only allowed one sack this week, and it was clearly the fault of OT Broderick Jones. The 2023 first-round pick didn’t have a great night, allowing multiple pressures, but this was the only sack that he allowed going up against draft classmate Will McDonald IV. The rest of the offensive line played pretty well against the Jets, but Jones’ continual struggles are becoming a problem. Here, McDonald just slips by him after Jones is engaged with him and Jones then just kind of gives up on the play. Really bad rep for him that forced the Steelers into a third and long.
Blame: Broderick Jones
SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)
Broderick Jones: 1
SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)
Broderick Jones: 4
Spencer Anderson: 2.5
Justin Fields: 2.5
Coverage/Scheme: 2
Dan Moore Jr: 1
Isaac Seumalo: 1
Zach Frazier: 0.5
Darnell Washington: 0.5
PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)
Ryan McCollum: 1
PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)
Broderick Jones: 4
Spencer Anderson: 2
Darnell Washington: 2
Dan Moore Jr.: 1
Mason McCormick: 1
Isaac Seumalo: 1
Ryan McCollum: 1