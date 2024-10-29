Ryan Clark Believes Steelers Can Be ‘Extremely Competitive’ Down The Stretch

If there is a television personality out there who knows what a good Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers team looks like, it would be Ryan Clark. He was with the team from 2006-2013 and won five of his six playoff games with the team, including one Super Bowl championship. His only playoff loss was the 2010 Super Bowl versus the Green Bay Packers. He knows what Mike Tomlin wants his teams to look like, and what it takes to be successful in that mold.

Clark was critical of Mike Tomlin’s decision to move off Justin Fields, but he now believes Russell Wilson is “changing this team,” and he really likes the direction the Steelers are headed.

“When you look at this team, the last two second halves with Russell Wilson at the helm, they’ve had those dynamic explosive plays and that’s something that they needed and were missing a little bit with Justin Fields at the helm,” Clark said via ESPN’s SportsCenter. “And so if they continue to get better, this run game improves, and this defense makes plays the way that they have, turning over the ball — this can be an extremely competitive team down the stretch.”

We all knew the defense was going to be the defining unit of this team. It has lived up to those expectations so far with the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. Their play has been solid, but there is definitely still room to improve. They are capable of accomplishing a lot more as a unit as they continue to grow together with some of the newer pieces.

It is important to not leave the special teams out of this equation, either. The Steelers are blocking punts and field goals and returning punts for touchdowns. When the offense or defense can’t provide the spark, the special teams unit has proved it is capable of consistently providing splash to help turn the tides of games.

Finally, the offense is rounding into form. Wilson is spreading the ball around and making his weapons look much better than they appeared to be just a couple weeks ago. Guys like Darnell Washington are suddenly turning into via options, and opposing teams have a lot more to defend. Because of that balance, there has been way more room for Najee Harris and the ground game to succeed. Week 8 made three straight games for Harris with over 100 rushing yards.

The intended identity of this team has been clear all along. It is a formula that can work in the playoffs, but the Steeelers need to be able to consistently execute that identity. Over the last few weeks, and especially since Wilson has been the starting quarterback, they have started to show that consistency.

The divisional schedule hasn’t started yet, so there is still a lot to learn about this team. That being said, Ryan Clark has seen and been a part of good Mike Tomlin-led Steelers teams, and he’s seeing some of those characteristics with this current group.