Russini: Steelers ‘Trying To Do Something’ At WR Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Some big names at the wide receiver position have already been moved ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 5 trade deadline, but that hasn’t deterred the Pittsburgh Steelers from trying to improve a position group in need of an influx of talent.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who appeared on the latest episode of the “Scoop City” podcast Friday morning, the Steelers are involved in the trade market at the receiver position. Russini even offered up some names she expects to be available at the position.

“I do. I think the Steelers are trying to do something,” Russini said to co-host Chase Daniel when asked if the Steelers were going to get a wide receiver, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Darius Slayton, Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk, DeMarcus Robinson, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne.”

Unsurprisingly, she didn’t mention Cooper Kupp in that group, especially after the Los Angeles Rams won on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, decreasing the chances they’ll move Kupp ahead of the trade deadline.

What is clear for Russini is that the Steelers will do something at wide receiver in an effort to try and upgrade the roster under GM Omar Khan. It’s something they’ve needed to do since trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson.

The Steelers can’t reacquire Johnson, either, so he’s not an option.

But of the names Russini mentioned, Daniel likes the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton and the New England Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne as fits for the Steelers.

“Kendrick Bourne sort of fits that mold. Quick, twitchy slot guy. I thought for a while, and I don’t know why I thought this ’cause I just made it up in my mind. I sort of liked Darius Slayton, and I was hoping that he would land with the Chiefs. He’s a speed guy, got some quickness to him, got some quick twitch, pretty good hands. It just, it really depends on like what the Steelers are looking for,” Daniel said. “Like, they got an outside guy with [George] Pickens. They got [Pat] Freiermuth over the middle of the field.

“Van Jefferson showed up with Russell Wilson, too. But man, I think Slayton would be an upgrade over like Van Jefferson, to be honest with you.”

Slayton isn’t the flashiest of names, nor is Bourne. But both would be welcome additions to the Steelers’ receiver room, which has struggled to produce outside of George Pickens this season.

Though Van Jefferson scored a touchdown last week and Calvin Austin III is good for a few big plays, they need more reliable help at the position. That’s why they’re scouring the market looking for a receiver.

Ultimately, it very well may end up being Mike Williams from the New York Jets, another name Russini didn’t mention. But even after striking out on some of the big names and potentially missing an opportunity with a guy like Kupp, Khan and the Steelers wqould do well to add one of the veterans Russini expects to be on the move before the Nov. 5 deadline.