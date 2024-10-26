Russini: Steelers, Rams Have Talked Cooper Kupp Trade

While the odds of the Pittsburgh Steelers (or any other team) trading for Cooper Kupp have diminished after the Los Angeles Rams’ win on Thursday Night Football over the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers and Rams have had discussions about a trade for Kupp, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The Steelers, Chiefs, and Bills were the three teams who reached out to the Rams, or the Rams reached out about a potential Kupp trade.

“I spoke to multiple league sources who have had discussions with the Rams about trading for the 31-year-old receiver. The Chiefs (before the Hopkins trade), Bills, and Steelers are among the teams that have either called L.A. or that L.A. reached out to to discuss a trade scenario,” Russini wrote.

She also added that the Rams are now unwilling to pay some of Kupp’s salary as part of a trade and that the price to acquire him has gone up since Thursday Night. The Rams are now 3-4, and Kupp caught five balls for 51 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“The Rams toyed with paying a small chunk of Kupp’s salary to make a trade more palatable but have informed most suitors that this is not an option…After a healthy Kupp looked like a reasonable version of himself Thursday night, count on this: If a team does talk to the Rams about trading for him, the price just went way up.”

By the sound of it, the Rams are a lot less motivated to move Kupp after a win over a good Vikings team that could get their season back on track. Along with Kupp returning from injury, the Rams also got back WR Puka Nacua from injury, and the two of them can bolster Los Angeles’ offense. With the San Francisco 49ers also banged up, the NFC West could be for the taking, and at 3-4, the Rams might feel like they can compete and make a playoff push.

Given that they were already looking for a second-round pick for Kupp prior to Thursday, and the price has gone up, it doesn’t seem plausible that a team will give up what Los Angeles wants to acquire the receiver. Especially with the Rams not taking any money back, the prospect of giving up more than a second-round selection likely isn’t palatable to many teams, and Kupp will likely remain in Los Angeles through this season.