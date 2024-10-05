Russini: Steelers Making ‘Aggressive’ Offer For Davante Adams

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit for a WR2 continues after the team failed to acquire Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. With Las Vegas Raiders’ WR Davante Adams now on the market, Pittsburgh is making a push for the star receiver. Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Steelers are making an “aggressive” offer for Adams.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, who you may recall were interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk before he signed an extension with San Francisco this summer, are also in touch with the Raiders’ front office. I’m told Pittsburgh is making an aggressive offer,” Russini wrote.

The Steelers have competition for Adams, with the New York Jets currently the biggest threat due to Adams’ relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers from their time with the Green Bay Packers. The New Orleans Saints, with Derek Carr, Adams’ former quarterback in Las Vegas, also loom as a threat, as do Pittsburgh’s rivals in the Baltimore Ravens.

Adams is reportedly open to playing for Pittsburgh, so if they make a good enough offer, they could land a major upgrade to their receiver room opposite George Pickens. Besides Pickens, Calvin Austin III has been the biggest threat in the passing game as a receiver, but he’s a slot receiver and the Steelers need help on the outside. Adams could be a major weapon and a huge boost to the Steelers’ offense, and at 3-1, it could be the push the team needs to get over the hump in a crowded AFC.

Adams is currently dealing with a hamstring injury which has slowed down the process of a trade, and he’s going to miss this week with the injury. But once he gets healthy enough to play, trade talks are expected to heat up, and with the trade deadline looming on November 5, there’s only a month for the Raiders to move Adams.

Currently, the team is looking for a second-round pick plus additional compensation for Adams, which feels a little rich. Still, a team might be willing to give up assets if it feels it has a chance of restructuring Adams’ contract to keep him beyond this year at a lower price point.

After Pittsburgh missed out on Aiyuk and had a hot start to the season, it makes sense to continue to upgrade the receiver room, especially with Justin Fields emerging at quarterback. Adams is the best possible option on the market right now, and landing him would be a huge boon for the Steelers and GM Omar Khan.