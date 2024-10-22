Russini: Rams Have Called ‘Multiple Teams’ About Trading Cooper Kupp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a receiver, and while the names that have been floated most often are DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams, a much more intriguing name may be on the market. Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Los Angeles Rams have called “multiple teams” in an effort to trade WR Cooper Kupp. Russini added that the Rams are willing to take on some of Kupp’s remaining 2024 salary and want a second-round pick in return.

The Rams have called multiple teams about trading former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp sources tell @mikesilver, @jourdanrodrigue, and me.

The Rams have indicated a willingness to take on some of the ‘24 salary and are seeking a 2nd round pick. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 22, 2024

Russini also floated the idea of the Rams trading Kupp on her Scoop City podcast earlier today, and said there teams “toying” with the idea of making a move for him.

“I think the Rams are definitely taking call on Cooper Kupp. I think there’s GMs…there’s definitely some teams toying with that, and the Rams are open to it,” Russini said.

She also mentioned the possibility on The Dan LeBatard Show when asked directly about the Chiefs potentially trading for Kupp, although Russini said she doesn’t believe the Chiefs have the money to make a deal work, even with Los Angeles taking on some of Kupp’s salary. She did seem to hint that Los Angeles is willing to take on a chunk of what’s left on Kupp’s contract.

“If the Rams are willing to take on the salary I’ve heard they’re willing to do, they are definitely open to trading Cooper Kupp so we’ll see if they’ll be able to get a deal done,” she said.

Could the Chiefs trade for Cooper Kupp? "If the Rams are willing to take on the salary I've heard they're willing to do, they are definitely open to trading Cooper Kupp so we'll see if they'll be able to get a deal done." @DMRussini on the upcoming trade deadline. WATCH:… pic.twitter.com/s8aSSl1Hld — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 22, 2024

The Steelers haven’t shied away from pursuing a big-name receiver. They made an effort to acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason and WR Davante Adams before he was traded to the New York Jets.

There’s risk in making a move for Kupp. He’s dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, and he’s signed through 2026, although he has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond next season. He’s missed four games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, but he had a monster performance in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions with 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Kupp was the Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year when he totaled 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. For his career, he has 585 receptions for 7,213 yards and 52 touchdowns. However, he’s played just 23 games since that season as he’s battled various injuries.

With the Rams at 2-4, they may be looking to add some draft capital and move on from a player they’ve been without for the majority of the season. The Steelers will likely have interest in Kupp given their interest in adding to the receiver room, and when healthy, he’s one of the game’s best wideouts. He’d slot in as a nice underneath option for Pittsburgh, and along with George Pickens would form an impressive 1-2 wide receiver tandem for Russell Wilson as the Steelers look to make a playoff push.

Given the money remaining on Kupp’s deal, a second-round pick might be a tough pill to swallow for the Steelers to give up. But given that the Rams are reportedly willing to take on some of that money, it seems as if there may be some real motivation on their end to move him. He’d be a major addition for the Steelers if they could make it happen and add him to the list of names to watch over the next two weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.