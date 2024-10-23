Russell Wilson’s Personal QB Coach Loves Idea Of Steelers Adding Cooper Kupp

Ultimately, the decision will be left in GM Omar Khan’s hands. But in the “for what it’s worth category,” Russell Wilson’s personal quarterback coach loves the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp. Taking to Twitter/X to share his thoughts, Jake Heaps – who has trained Wilson for years – endorsed the thought while dispelling the notion that Kupp is just a slot receiver.

“Not sure how realistic that potential trade is but he would be a great [complement] to the great group they already have,” Heaps tweeted.

First, some background. Heaps is a former quarterback himself, playing college ball at BYU and Kansas before finishing his career at Miami (Fla.) Undrafted, he initially signed with the New York Jets. In his second season, he signed with the Seahawks, becoming Wilson’s teammate. Cut in 2016, he re-signed with Seattle the following year, his second stint sandwiched by CFL appearances.

After his playing days ended, Heaps became an analyst for a Seattle radio station, covering Wilson and the team with the occasional radio interview. Heaps would go on to become a leader for Wilson’s QB camp, the two partnering together with Heaps tabbed as the “head coach.”

He also began training Wilson in the offseason to keep him sharp. Earlier this year, Wilson gave Heaps a birthday shoutout, thanking him for friendship and his coaching.

So Heaps is legit. And his point about Kupp is fair. While known as a “big slot,” he’s played all over the field with the Rams. Per Pro Football Focus’ charting, he played 258 wide snaps compared to 505 in the slot during the 2023 season. In 2022, his split was nearly 50/50, 269 in the slot compared to 251 on the outside. In 2021, the last season in which he wasn’t injured, he logged 829 slot snaps with another 446 out wide.

Kupp has more often than not played in the slot but an accomplished veteran like him has played all over the field. A Z-receiver, as Heaps notes, who plays to the strength of the formation. Mike Tomlin’s certainly been a fan, comparing him to LeBron James last season.

Heaps isn’t claiming the Steelers will trade for Kupp and he doesn’t indicate that he has any inside information. But given his close ties to Wilson and how attached at the hip they’ve been for years, it’s sensible to believe Heaps and Wilson are aligned on their feelings about Kupp. The Steelers will have to be careful in their price tag, Kupp is 31 and habitually injured, but he is the most talented receiver left in their pursuit for one.