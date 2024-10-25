Russell Wilson Values His Weekly Hour ‘Closed Room’ Meetings With Mike Tomlin

In the NFL, when you aren’t playing in a game or practicing on a field, you’re probably in a meeting. Team meetings. Positional meetings. Union meetings, the ones you gotta show up for to get your “Madden money.” For Russell Wilson, his favorite meetings are the two he has each week with Mike Tomlin. An hour-long, it’s just Tomlin, Wilson, the other quarterbacks, and the occasional skill player popping in. A chance to dial in the focus and keys for the week.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show Friday, Wilson broke down what those meetings entail and why they mean so much.

“Us quarterbacks, we have a meeting with him every week,” Wilson told Eisen. “Every Wednesday, Thursday. And then also we have guys like Pat Freiermuth and Najee [Harris] come in and we meet with them too, and Coach Tomlin. We spend an hour every, every Wednesday and Thursday with Coach and just spend that quality time with him and talking about the vision of what this week’s gonna look like. Who we’re playing, what they do, what they do well, what we want to attack.

“It’s a closed-room meeting. And just his ability to communicate that and really paint a picture of what’s gonna happen in the game and what’s gonna look like, and then it does. I think that’s fascinating.”

They’re similar to meetings Tomlin has with the defense that appear to take place later in the week. Morning counsel with rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. followed by afternoon “Winning Edge” meetings with veteran defensive players. It speaks to why Tomlin connects well with his players. Able to coach the collective and the individual, the elder statesmen and the young bucks.

Tomlin was the driving reason why Wilson signed with Pittsburgh. He had other suitors, leaving the New York Giants facility and flying – commercially – into Pittsburgh. After a day-long meeting with Tomlin and pitches from players like DT Cam Heyward and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Wilson was sold, and he signed.

Though his training camp injury was a setback, Wilson told Eisen it gave him a chance to focus on the people instead of the game.

“Sitting down with Coach one-on-one, and just getting to know him and his story and his relationship with Tony Dungy and how that came about and his relationship growing up,” he said. “And some of the similarities that he had growing up to some of the things that I’ve gone through, or whatever it may be.”

The two can relate. Both are among the longest-tenured people at their jobs. Tomlin is in his 17th year as the Steelers’ head coach, Wilson his 13th season at quarterback. Both have raised families and know the highs and lows of the game, each winning and losing a Super Bowl.

After recurring calf injuries, Tomlin could’ve stuck with Justin Fields. He would’ve had the support of virtually everyone, including seemingly most inside his own building. But he took the chance on Wilson and one game in, it’s paid off. Wilson was sharp overall in his debut and put up 37 points, the most in a Steelers win in four years.

He will get his second chance against the Giants Monday night. And the next Wednesday and Thursday they’re all in the building, after the bye and prepping for Washington in Week 10, there will be a closed-door meeting room, with Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin figuring out their next move.