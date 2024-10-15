Russell Wilson Remains QB1 On Steelers’ Depth Chart Ahead Of Jets Game

After being active for the first time this season against the Las Vegas Raiders and being the No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson remains QB1 on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart ahead of their Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.

Last week, Wilson returned to practice in a full capacity for the first time all season. Previously, Wilson was limited while recovering from his calf injury, which knocked him from the lineup just two days before the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite being active after practicing in full all week leading up to the road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Russell Wilson was the QB2 behind Fields. The Steelers went on to win the game, 32-13, with Fields rushing for two touchdowns.

Though the Steelers won in convincing fashion, Fields competed just 14-of-24 passes for 145 yards against the Raiders. Fields added 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which lifted the offense, but he largely struggled with accuracy as a passer, missing some throws for the second week in a row.

Previously, Wilson stated in Week 5 to the Sunday Night Football crew against the Dallas Cowboys that he was eyeing Week 7 against the Jets for his return to the starting lineup. He’s fully healthy, so there will be a decision that needs to be made from head coach Mike Tomlin, which could come shortly during his weekly press conference, regarding the team’s starting quarterback job.

Coming into the season, the Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback on Aug. 28, and then later named him a team captain in his first season with the franchise after two years in Denver. It marked the 12th straight year Wilson was named a captain in the NFL, including his time in Seattle and Denver.

Now healthy, Wilson is eager to get back onto the field and get a shot at playing after signing with the Steelers on a one-year deal in free agency. Fields has taken the opportunity and run with it, though, helping pilot the Steelers to a 4-2 record on the season.