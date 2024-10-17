Russell Wilson Has Better Chance Of Beating Jets Than Justin Fields, Says Former NFL Player

Win the next game. That’s all the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on. For former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty, Russell Wilson gives them the best chance to accomplish that versus the New York Jets. Weighing in on the team’s quarterback dilemma, start Wilson or stick with Fields, Canty thinks Wilson has the best shot to get Pittsburgh to 5-2.

“Are you asking me do I think Russ gives them a better chance to beat the Jets than Justin Fields does?” Canty said on ESPN Radio’s ‘Unsportsmanlike’ show. “I do.”

Wilson appears all but certain to get the nod this week. Despite Mike Tomlin’s attempt to hide his intentions, Wilson received first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice. With the way Fields spoke during today’s media session, thanking the Steelers for the opportunity and acknowledging he hasn’t played well enough to secure the job, the only thing that would prevent Wilson from starting this weekend is another calf injury.

It’ll be Wilson’s first regular-season action since Christmas Eve of last season, his final start as a Denver Bronco. His stats were solid, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but Denver lost to the New England Patriots, 26-23. Coming off the bench midway through the season is a tall task and Wilson will have to quickly shake off the rust to handle a tough Jets defense ranking top 10 in many categories, including points per game and sacks.

Despite those challenges, Canty thinks Wilson can get Pittsburgh in a groove.

“In a game where it’s gonna be important in terms of being able to control the complexion of it, being able to keep the Jets’ offense off the field, being able to sustain drives against one of the better defenses in the NFL,” he said, “I think Russell Wilson gives you a better chance to do that than Justin Fields.”

Ball control is how Pittsburgh got off to a hot 3-0 start and one reason it went on a two-game losing skid in Weeks 4 and 5. The Steelers’ offense has gotten off to slow and clunky starts due ineffectiveness on first down and penalties that are putting it in third and long. Wilson’s job will be to change that.

In a matchup that features two of the oldest quarterbacks in football, this game means a lot for both sides. For Pittsburgh, the chance for Wilson to prove starting him was the right choice. For New York, the need to get to 3-4 and avoid falling even further behind in the AFC race.