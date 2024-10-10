Russell Wilson Can Help Steelers’ Run Game, Says Tony Dungy

Russell Wilson won’t be carrying the ball on zone reads or QB sweeps the way Justin Fields has this season. But his big arm and downfield ability could create an even bigger boost to the Steelers’ run game. Appearing on Pro Football Talk Thursday, former head coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy made the case.

“And Russell, with what they’re doing now in Arthur Smith’s offense, you mentioned what he did in Pittsburgh,” Dungy said in his conversation with Mike Florio. “This is exactly what Arthur Smith wants to do. And I think with a quarterback who kind of scares the defense in a different way, that’ll help the running game as well.”

Dungy’s theory is that a stronger passing game will force defenses to back off. That the threat of a downfield throw, forcing more two-high coverages, will lighten the box and provide more running room for a struggling Steelers running game. Through five weeks, RB Najee Harris is managing just 3.3 yards per carry. His run-success rate is under 44 percent, a bottom-third number across the league.

The Steelers’ plan was to boast one of the league’s best running games that could shorten games by controlling time of possession. Instead, they’ve become less efficient than last season.

The reasons are varied but opponents are selling out to stop the run. Stacking the box, using run blitzes, defense’s game plans begin with taking away Pittsburgh’s rushing attack. With play-action being ineffective, the Steelers 3-of-8 for 26 yards in Sunday’s loss to Dallas, and the Steelers failing to hit a ton of downfield plays, there’s little risk to defenses for being aggressive against the run.

In fairness, QB Justin Fields has a live arm. He can throw the deep ball just about as well as any quarterback. But Russell Wilson is known for his “moon ball” and still throws it like he’s 25. His presence and status as a veteran quarterback may also have coaches thinking twice about packing the line of scrimmage. Attending practice last week, Dungy came away still impressed by Wilson’s arm.

It’s a valid debate. Fields’ actual running ability is an asset to Pittsburgh’s run game. Defenses must account for him and that is supposed to take attention off Harris. Fields can also make plays with his legs when he needs to.

What will perhaps most help this running game is for the offensive line to settle in. To get past its injuries, to gain continuity, and for the whole unit to be more detailed on the ground. Running back health has also been a problem, Jaylen Warren hurt for essentially all his action this year while Cordarrelle Patterson is shelved, too. Even if Harris’ ceiling isn’t high, the end of the previous two seasons shows Pittsburgh can have a respectable running game when all the pieces come together.