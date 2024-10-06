Rex Ryan: Steelers Should ‘Dehydrate’ Justin Fields With QB Runs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going up against a depleted Dallas Cowboys defense that’s missing DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. ESPN analyst and former head coach Rex Ryan thinks that means that Dallas’ defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will change the defensive scheme. In response to that, Ryan wants the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to take a page from the Baltimore Ravens and “dehydrate” Justin Fields with quarterback runs.

“[Mike] Zimmer’s gonna change the scheme to run blitzes and things like that, even though you ought to be living in it. My only concern with Pittsburgh is Arthur Smith on the other side, that offensive coordinator. Don’t be so dang stubborn that you don’t study the tape. Steal quarterback running plays off the Ravens,” Ryan said on Sunday NFL Countdown. “You’ve got the blueprint right in front of you. Dehydrate your quarterback today.”

In Week 2, the Ravens ran all over Dallas with 274 yards on the ground, with QB Lamar Jackson running 14 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Fields has used his legs well this year, on both designed runs and on scrambles, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers utilized him in that capacity more tonight. Not only has Pittsburgh seen it work with the Ravens, but the team is down both Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson, leaving Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward as the two running backs behind Najee Harris.

It might benefit the Steelers to use Fields more as a runner to help lighten Harris’ workload a bit, but as Ryan said, the blueprint is there for a team using their quarterback effectively as a runner against the Cowboys. Pittsburgh will also get some offensive line help with the return of Isaac Seumalo, although due to an injury to James Daniels, it’s a group that still doesn’t look the same as it was supposed to.

Pittsburgh’s game plan tonight is going to be interesting, and Fields might want to get revenge against Zimmer, who took an unnecessary shot at him back in September. I’m sure the comments that Fields “hasn’t done anything” are in the back of his mind, and he’d love nothing more than to run all over Zimmer’s defense tonight.

The Steelers and Cowboys always play close games, and even with Dallas missing some important defensive pieces, tonight will likely be another close one. It could come down to if Pittsburgh can win on the ground, and Justin Fields will be an important piece to make that happen.