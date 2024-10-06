Report: Trevon Diggs Expected To Play Against Steelers Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys are already down two key defenders in defensive linemen Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but they’ll reportedly have CB Trevon Diggs available, as he’s expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: #Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs is expected to play Sunday night vs the #Steelers. Big lift for a Dallas defense that’s already missing DeMarcus Lawrence (IR) and Micah Parsons. Diggs (ankle) is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/iJMMPBgQpi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 6, 2024

Diggs left practice with an ankle injury on Thursday and was limited again on Friday and is listed as questionable, but it sounds like he’s healthy enough and will go against the Steelers. He’s Dallas’ top cornerback and will likely draw the task of guarding George Pickens on Sunday night.

Dallas is already down CB Daron Bland, who hasn’t played this season with an injury, and CB Caelen Carson is also questionable with an injury. The Cowboys added some insurance by elevating CB Amani Oruwariye off the practice squad, and he had an interception and two passes defensed in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

If Carson can’t go, Oruwariye will likely have a bigger role, but having Diggs back is good news for a battered Cowboys defense. Parsons and Lawrence are Dallas’ two best pass-rushers and being down those two and their top option in the secondary in Diggs would’ve been brutal for the Cowboys as they look to move to 3-2.

While Dallas is down a few key defenders, the Steelers still can’t afford to take them lightly. Last week, the Colts didn’t have their two best defensive linemen in Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner nor their top cornerbacks in Kenny Moore and JuJu Brents, and they still were able to pull off the win over Pittsburgh. A similar situation seemed to be playing out this week with Diggs’ availability up in the air, but hopefully the Steelers learned their lesson and will be able to take care of business against the Cowboys.

If the Steelers are able to win and move to 4-1, they’ll put themselves in a good position for the rest of the season as they look to make a playoff run.