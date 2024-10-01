Report: Steelers Working Out Veteran WR Andy Isabella

In an effort to continue searching for answers at the wide receiver position, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in a veteran receiver for a workout Tuesday.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter, the Steelers are set to work out veteran wide receiver Andy Isabella.

Steelers are working out WR Andy Isabella, former second-round pick of Arizona Cardinals, per source. He was with Buffalo last year. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 1, 2024

Isabella was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft after a storied career at UMass.

Across five NFL seasons, Isabella has spent time with the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. In 43 career games (three starts), Isabella has 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns, and has nine career kick returns for 191 yards, including a long of 32 yards.

Isabella spent the 2023 season with the Bills and had one target in the AFC Wild Card round win over the Steelers. Isabella signed a Reserve/Futures deal with the Bills in late January but was released as part of final roster cuts in late August and is without a team.

Isabella measures in at 5-foot-8, 186 pounds. In his career, he has lined up in the slot on 238 snaps, and out wide on 161 snaps. He has aligned in the slot nearly 60% of the time in his career.

During his collegiate career, Isabella hauled in 231 receptions, 3,526 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns and was a consensus 2018 All-American, leading the NCAA in receiving in 2018 with 1,698 yards.

Behind George Pickens, the Steelers continue to have some issues at the wide receiver position. Van Jefferson hasn’t produced as hoped for and is coming off a two-catch, 21-yard performance against the Colts. After a big Week 3, Calvin Austin III had just one catch for 17 yards for the Steelers.

Rookie Roman Wilson continues to work his way back, too, but for now the Steelers continue to try and turn over every stone at the wide receiver position.

Check out our scouting report of Isabella ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.