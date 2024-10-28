Report: Steelers Working Out DL Anthony Goodlow

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently suffered some attrition along their defensive line with Montravius Adams being placed on IR with a knee injury. Because of that, it is probably no surprise that they are starting to look at defensive line help around the league. According to Aaron Wilson on X, the Steelers are working out former Los Angeles Rams DL Anthony Goodlow.

Former #Rams defensive linemam Anthony Goodlow is working out for Pittsburgh #Steelers today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 28, 2024

Goodlow was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived/injured at the end of training camp and released with an injury settlement. The Steelers will be his second team.

The former Oklahoma State product stands at 6042, 283 pounds, and ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. He also bench pressed 22 reps and had a vertical jump of 28 inches. His long, 34 5/8-inch arms are exactly what the Steelers like in their defensive linemen.

Prior to his time at Oklahoma State in 2023, Goodlow played five seasons at Tulsa. He appeared in 62 total games in college, and logged 155 total tackles, 75 solo tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

His 2023 season earned him an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year, and All-Big 12. He made a big leap from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12, and his level of play didn’t drop off at all, which is a good sign for a young player trying to make it in the NFL.

Goodlow appeared in two preseason games for the Rams and played 55 total snaps on defense. He logged a sack and 3 total pressures in 31 pass rush snaps. PFF gave him a 67.0 overall grade for the preseason, including 71.0 tackling, 60.7 run defense, and 67.6 pass rush grades. He also got a little special teams experience with them in the preseason, playing 4 total snaps on the field goal block unit.