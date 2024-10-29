Report: Steelers Worked Out WR/KR Diontae Spencer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly worked out WR and return specialist Diontae Spencer, per Aaron Wilson on X.

Spencer hasn’t appeared in a game since 2021 with the Denver Broncos, but he has been on and off the New York Jets practice squad since then.

In 42 career games, Spencer has two starts with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 54 yards. His primary role in the NFL has been as a return specialist, both in the kick and punt return games. He has 68 career punt returns for 667 yards and a touchdown. He also has 47 career kick returns for 1,008 yards. All of his games in the NFL came with the Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Spencer initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 to the then-St. Louis Rams.

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni was the Denver Broncos’ WR coach from 2018 to 2022, so he would be familiar with Spencer, who was with the Broncos from 2019 to 2022.

In addition to his past with the Broncos and Jets, Spencer spent some time with the Steelers in 2019.

Through just two games, Diontae Spencer has already forced nine missed tackles. He's still pushing for a roster spot. #Steelers https://t.co/GH3o2WcQ21 pic.twitter.com/XVRwhRlPGb — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 23, 2019

Kick return hasn’t been much of a factor under the new rule set, with teams opting to kick for touchbacks. Calvin Austin III has been electric as a punt returner, with a touchdown on Monday night. However, with Roman Wilson recently added to IR, the Steelers could be going through their Rolodex of names, and this one is familiar to both the Steelers and coach Azzanni.

The Steelers have just 51 players on their 53-man roster right now, but one of those spots should be spoken for with Cameron Sutton coming off suspension. The Steelers have elevated WR Brandon Johnson from the practice squad three times, so he can’t be elevated again. It is possible they are looking for another receiver to fill that role as a practice squad player to be elevated when they are running thin. Unless the Steelers trade for a receiver, they are running thin.