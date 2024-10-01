Report: Steelers Signing OLB Eku Leota To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing LB Eku Leota to their practice squad, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

Leota will likely play outside linebacker in Pittsburgh, and with Alex Highsmith out in Week 5 again and Mike Tomlin noting that Nick Herbig could be limited early in the week, it makes sense to add another body who can help out in practice this week and potentially grow into a bigger role down the line.

Leota was an EDGE during his time at Auburn and measured in at 6030 and 263 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms at his Pro Day. The Northwestern transfer dealt with pectoral and calf injuries in college but was a third-team All-Big-Ten honoree in 2020 with Northwestern.

He was released from the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 24 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Leota has three total tackles and one sack for the Panthers this season, which came in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. He’s played 51 defensive snaps for the Panthers this season after playing 77 defensive snaps last season, finishing with three tackles.

Leota has decent experience, granted on a Panthers team that’s struggled the last two seasons. With Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker room currently thin, it makes sense to bring in someone who can contribute sooner rather than later if needed. Against the Colts in Week 4, the Steelers only rolled out three outside linebackers in T.J. Watt, Herbig and DeMarvin Leal, so Leota provides additional depth to the room regardless, even if/when Herbig is healthy.

In Tom Mead’s Leota draft profile for Steelers Depot, he gave him a fifth-round grade and wrote that he has a lot of the same physical traits as Highsmith.

Even if Leota isn’t a big contributor for the Steelers this season, he is someone who can potentially develop into a contributor and seems to have the physical traits to do so. Injuries have been a concern with him throughout his career, so hopefully he can manage to stay healthy and be reliable depth for the Steelers down the stretch.