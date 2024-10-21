Report: Giants Signing Former Steelers DL Armon Watts To Roster, Will Face Pittsburgh In Week 8

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Armon Watts is being signed from the New York Giants practice squad to the Giants’ 53-man roster. Meaning, Watts will have a chance to face his former team in Week 8 when Pittsburgh and New York square off next Monday night.

ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan notes several teams were “eyeing” Watts on the Giants’ practice squad. New York signing him to their 53-man roster blocks another team from poaching him.

The #Giants are going to be signing DT Armon Watts to the active roster, per source. He was signed to their practice squad last week. Watts has played in 72 regular season games with 22 starts for Vikings, Bears and Steelers. Other teams were eyeing Watts on the Giants p-squad. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 21, 2024

It’s worth wondering if the Steelers could’ve been one of those teams after NT Montravius Adams injured his knee on his first snap in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Pittsburgh lacks nose tackle depth behind Keeanu Benton. Adams’ status for Week 8 is unknown.

Watts spent 2023 with the Steelers as a solid rotational piece. He appeared in 15 games, recording 35 tackles with two QB hits and a sack. His play was steady and consistent with a bit of pass rush juice and the ability to play up and down the defensive line.

A free agent in the offseason, Watts signed with the New England Patriots. As he would reveal in April, Pittsburgh had interest in re-signing him but felt the Patriots wanted “him more” and he joined Jerod Mayo’s squad. Watts was placed on injured reserve in late August before being released in early October. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad on October 15 and has yet to appear in an NFL game this season.

While the Giants have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, interior d-line hasn’t been an issue. New York is strong down the middle with NT Dexter Lawrence, who holds an outright lead with nine sacks this season. Pittsburgh, chiefly C Ryan McCollum, will have to deal with him Monday night.

For his career, Watts has appeared in 72 games, making 140 tackles and 8.5 sacks.