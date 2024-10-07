Report: Chiefs No. 1 WR Rashee Rice Out For Season, Will Miss Steelers Game

Though it’s far away from becoming relevant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they won’t have to game plan for Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice on Christmas Day later this year. The Chiefs’ top receiver, Rice will miss the rest of the 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Ian Rapoport, the silver lining is that he may have avoided an ACL tear and only needs his LCL repaired, which is a less serious injury that could accelerate his 2025 return.

Sources: While #Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice’s season is expected to be over, he did receive positive news today from Dr. Dan Cooper. Rice needs his LCL repaired, but there is a chance that’s the only ligament to be repaired. He’s expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/x5m2ee1Xb6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2024

This news was expected since the injury occurred over the weekend. Immediate reports and commentary from head coach Andy Reid indicated the injury was severe and expected to be season-ending, only needing an MRI to confirm. The injury came in freak fashion during Week 4 as Rice was hit by his own QB, Patrick Mahomes, on an interception return.

Here’s the play that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was injured on. Not good looking at all. Hope he’s alright. https://t.co/8uHJ3UV5Dg pic.twitter.com/MN7AzU4cxi — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 29, 2024

Rice, the Chiefs’ second-round pick last season, came on strong late in the year. He finished second on the team and first among wide receivers with 79 receptions and 938 yards, while his 7 touchdowns led the entire team, two more than even TE Travis Kelce.

Before getting hurt, Rice was having an even more impactful sophomore season and was easily leading the Chiefs in receptions (24) and yards (288) while tying for the team-high with two touchdowns. Rice was in the news this offseason for an off-field arrest in relation to a high-speed car accident that could lead to an eventual suspension.

Without Rice, the team will lean on speedy first-round rookie Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, ex-Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kelce at tight end. Kansas City could be in the trade market for a receiver come the deadline, possibly targeting former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson. Reportedly, the Chiefs were interested in Johnson this past offseason, but the Steelers declined to send him to an AFC contender and dealt him to the Carolina Panthers instead.

Pittsburgh and Kansas City will play on Christmas Day in Week 17, a game that will air for the first time on Netflix. It will still be shown on television in local markets.