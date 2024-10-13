Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Will Return Week 7

After suffering a devastating knee injury last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to make his 2024 debut next weekend. Per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Chubb is expected to suit up and face the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Browns running back Nick Chubb has been giving the Browns defense excellent looks on the scout team, and he’s almost ready to make his historic return to the field from his second major left knee reconstruction,” Cabot writes.

Chubb’s practice window opened on Oct. 3, giving the team 21 days to make a decision. By the 24th, the Browns will have to either activate him off IR and onto the 53-man roster or keep him on IR, rendering him unable to return at any point this year. The team is clearly tracking towards the former, Chubb looking healthy after a successful rehab.

He suffered the injury in Week 2 last season, injuring/tearing his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL, and ACL after a low tackle from FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Some accused Fitzpatrick as a dirty hit but players, including Chubb and his teammates, called it clean.

WARNING: graphic#NickChubb with left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NONMbvPkd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023

Chubb underwent surgery and spent the rest of 2023 and first 10 months of 2024 rehabbing and working his way back. Just as he recovered from the severe knee injury at Georgia, Chubb has bounced back.

Cleveland certainly needs him. Since his injury, the team has struggled to find a consistent run game or lead runner. Last year, they turned to RBs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Neither averaged more than 4-yards per carry while Ford had one of the league’s lowest success rates as the Browns finished 26th in yards per carry. Ford has been more efficient this season but has rushed for more than 60 yards just once while backup D’Onta Foreman has struggled. Injuries to the offensive line have only complicated matters. With QB Deshaun Watson a mess, the Browns must run the ball to find success.

Assuming Chubb is activated and stays healthy, he’ll see the Steelers first in Week 12 and again in Week 14. In ten career regular season games against Pittsburgh, Chubb has rushed for 717 yards, 4.8 yards per carry and two rushing scores. He also totaled 145 yards and a touchdown in the Browns’ upset 2020 playoff win over the Steelers.