Recap: Late Cowboys Touchdown Dooms Steelers In 20-17 Loss

After a lengthy weather delay, kickoff in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys finally occurred at 9:45 p.m., but it seemed as if the Steelers’ offense was still in the locker room for much of the game. Despite forcing three turnovers defensively, the Steelers allowed a touchdown with 20 seconds left, leading to a 20-17 win for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys started with the ball and picked up a first down on a 13-yard completion to TE Brevyn Spann-Ford after a nice kick return, and that completion was enough for the Cowboys to be in range for Brandon Aubrey. He nailed a 55-yard field goal through the conditions with 12:35 left in the first quarter to put Dallas up 3-0.

The Steelers responded with a field goal of their own on the opening drive, with Justin Fields hitting RB Najee Harris for a gain of 15 on a short pass to put the Steelers into field goal range, and they would drive down to the Dallas 28-yard line before K Chris Boswell nailed a 41-yard try with 7:33 left in the first quarter to tie the score at 3-3.

After both teams traded three-and-outs, the Cowboys would drive into the red zone on the strength of two completions to WR CeeDee Lamb and a 12-yard run by RB Rico Dowdle, but on 3rd and 6, OLB T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig combined for a strip sack of Prescott and Herbig recovered, taking what likely would’ve been points off the board for the Cowboys and giving Watt the 100th sack of his career.

The Steelers wouldn’t take advantage of the turnover, though, as they punted after a three-and-out. A 27-yard completion to TE Jake Ferguson moved Dallas into the red zone at the Pittsburgh 13, but the Cowboys wouldn’t punch it in, instead settling for another Aubrey field goal. He hit from 33 yards out with 8:51 left in the second quarter and the Cowboys took a 6-3 lead.

Dallas again drove deep into Pittsburgh territory before turning the ball over, as CB Donte Jackson picked off Prescott at the goal line with Dallas at the Pittsburgh 15 after they got into Pittsburgh territory on a 48-yard completion to WR Jalen Tolbert. Jackson went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, which is where the Steelers would take over. They would run three straight times and take the game to the half trailing 6-3.

Pittsburgh had just 89 yards on 30 plays in the first half.

The Steelers came out firing in the second half, though, as they took the opening possession of the half and would drive 72 yards in six plays, capped off by a 16-yard touchdown strike from Fields to TE Connor Heyward. Fields briefly exited the game for a concussion check, and backup QB Kyle Allen found TE Pat Freiermuth for a 19-yard gain and a first down, which was Pittsburgh’s longest play of the night up to that point. Pittsburgh took a 10-6 lead with 11:50 left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh had another coverage bust on third down during Dallas’ next drive, with WR KaVontae Turpin picking up 35 yards on 3rd-and-4 to move Dallas to the Pittsburgh 21-yard line. The Steelers defense would again keep the Cowboys’ out of the end zone, and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked Aubrey’s field goal attempt and S Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered the blocked kick at the Pittsburgh 27.

Loudermilk gets the block I think #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DwPdUGBl2z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

The Steelers would punt after the blocked field goal, though, as WR George Pickens couldn’t pull in a reception on 3rd-and-4 with the pass going through his hands.

Dallas regained the lead early in the fourth quarter after a 16-play, 90-yard drive with Prescott taking advantage of S DeShon Elliott falling down in coverage to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to RB Rico Dowdle. Dowdle also ran for 36 yards on the drive. Dallas took a 13-10 lead with 13:51 left to play.

Pittsburgh’s offense continued to struggle with a three-and-out following Dallas’ touchdown drive. But the defense came through again, with CB Joey Porter Jr. forcing Pittsburgh’s third turnover of the night with an interception, and the offense would take over down three at their own 40 with 10:28 left in the game. Pittsburgh moved to the Dallas 44, and on 4th-and-1, the team opted to go for it and converted on a one-yard run by Harris.

Three plays later, Fields went to Pickens, who turned a short completion into a 22-yard gain and the Steelers tacked on yards after a late hit was called. Pittsburgh would have a 1st-and-goal on their 6-yard line. After a run for no gain by Harris, the Steelers regained the lead on a shovel pass to Freiermuth for a touchdown, and Boswell’s extra point would make it a 17-13 Steelers lead with 4:56 left to play.

Dallas was able to respond, taking time off the clock and driving down to the Pittsburgh 3-yard line with 52 seconds left after an 18-yard reception by FB Hunter Luepke off a screen. Prescott then scrambled to the 1-yard line, but on the next play, Dowdle fumbled on a great hit by LB Elandon Roberts trying to score. The Cowboys were able to fall on it at the Pittsburgh 4, and it would be 3rd-and-goal. Prescott’s third down pass was incomplete, so it would all come down to one play.

Prescott was able to find WR Jalen Tolbert in the end zone, and Tolbert hung on for the touchdown. Dallas took a 20-17 lead after Aubrey’s extra point with just 20 seconds left.

The Steelers didn’t have any timeouts, so they would need a miracle to get the win with 15 seconds left and the ball on the 20-yard line. They wouldn’t get one, as Fields threw an incompletion and Pittsburgh’s lateral play on the final snap would result in a fumble, securing the Cowboys’ 20-17 win.

The loss moves the Steelers to 3-2, and it’s their second straight defeat. The Cowboys improved to 3-2.