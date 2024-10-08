Ray Fittipaldo Has ‘Never Really Had A Strong Sense’ That George Pickens Will Sign Second Contract With Steelers

In the latest segment of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver drama, George Pickens repped an explicit message written across his eye black against the Dallas Cowboys, proceeded to log a season-low 34 snaps, and yanked the facemask of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis after the Steelers’ 20-17 loss Sunday.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday Mike Tomlin said he will address any behavioral problems with George Pickens in private, and that he doesn’t have “any outlying issue” with his effort. Regardless, Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver was held to just three catches for 26 yards against the Cowboys, and he has yet to score a touchdown five games into the 2024 season.

In his weekly Steelers chat, Ray Fittipaldo, a Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was asked about Pickens and the Steelers potentially trading him or letting him walk when he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.

“I might be in the minority, but I never really had a strong sense Pickens would sign a second contract with the Steelers,” Fittipaldo replied. “Only a select few WRs have done that over the years — Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are probably the two best examples. Many others, including Plaxico Burress and Santonio Holmes moved on after their rookie deals expired. I ask you: is Pickens more like Ward and Brown or those others I mentioned?”

When the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson this offseason, it seemed like they were confidently moving forward with George Pickens as their WR1 of the future. The former second-round draft pick seemed poised for a breakout season after recording 1,140 yards in 2023. He delivered some immaculate catches in his first two seasons, bailing out Kenny Pickett over and over on poorly thrown deep balls. He has all the physical tools of a star wide receiver in the NFL, but his production isn’t there yet.

Add all the uncertainty about his character and maturity, and suddenly debates about paying him a hefty second contract become a lot more complicated. The Steelers did just about all they could to trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and it’s recently been reported that the team is making an “aggressive offer” for Las Vegas Raiders superstar wideout Davante Adams. Either of these players would serve as the 1A to Pickens 1B, and if the Steelers were to trade for Adams they would be paying him around $28 million per year, on top of any other draft or player compensation. Suffice to say it’s a complicated financial situation, and who knows how Pickens might react if the Steelers bring in another alpha wide receiver.

Mike Tomlin still believes in Pickens, which is more important than anything else. Tomlin defended him against a barrage of questions from reporters on Tuesday, and he’s emphasized his faith in Pickens’ continual growth as a player and person. Pickens has elite-level hands, and despite some recent struggles, he’s been separating at a much higher rate this season. The Steelers’ more pressing issue may be providing Pickens with a stronger supporting cast of receiving options because he’s the focal point of defenses in any passing scenario.

We’ll see how the George Pickens and Steelers’ receiver situation shake out, but for now Pickens has a chance to bounce back in a big way against a vulnerable Las Vegas Raiders defense.