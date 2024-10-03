Rapoport: Steelers Among Several Teams Davante Adams Is ‘Open To Playing For’

With Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams reportedly informing the team he’d prefer to be traded after head coach Antonio Pierce reportedly liked an Instagram post of a report that Adams had likely played his last snaps as a Raider, a number of NFL teams are trying to land the multi-time All-Pro.

One of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was reported multiple times on Wednesday as things really picked up in the Adams trade talks.

Thursday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers are among seven teams total that are involved in some capacity in the Adams trade talks, whether as a team that reached out to the Raiders to check in on Adams or are teams Adams would prefer to play for.

That list also includes the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.