Rapoport: Justin Fields Can ‘Solidify His Job’ Against Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have much to complain about to begin the 2024 season. Despite a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, they lead the AFC North with a 3-1 record. Representing a chance to advance to 4-1, Pittsburgh hosts the Dallas Cowboys on ‘Sunday Night Football’ this week. This Sunday also represents a big moment for Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

With Russell Wilson’s calf injury still bothering him, Fields has gotten the chance to start the first four games of the season. This week will be his fifth start, and as long as he continues to play well, he will make it much harder on head coach Mike Tomlin to replace him once Wilson is healthy.

However, this week also provides a wrinkle. The Steelers’ matchup against the Cowboys will represent the first primetime game of the Steelers’ season, as this one takes place on ‘Sunday Night Football’. With that in mind, many eyes will be on this affair. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks Fields could help himself with a big performance, as he claimed on Good Morning Football Overtime on Wednesday.

“I would say this is all about Justin Fields,” Rapoport stated. “This is a really significant week for him. Russell Wilson is nearing full health. I would say he should get back to full health this week… This is just the reality. If you are on national TV, if you are on a standalone game, if you are on a primetime game, it changes things. It creates impressions… This is Justin Fields’ night to go out as the starter with everyone healthy, to have the type of performance that would solidify his job.”

Fields has been solid to begin the season, but there’s still room for improvement. Through four games, he’s completed 70.6 percent of his passes. Fields has passed for 830 yards on 7.6 yards per attempt while tossing three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also been useful with his legs, picking up 145 yards and three scores on the ground.

Still, he could be better. Fields has been responsible for six touchdowns, but only three have come through the air through four games. He’s been responsible enough for the most part and has allowed the team’s stellar defense to help them win games. Still, to really set himself apart in the ongoing competition against Wilson, he could stand to be a little better with his arm.

As Rapoport alludes to, Fields has an excellent opportunity ahead of him this week. Playing in a nationally televised game, there will naturally be a much larger audience than usual. As a result, a player’s public perception can be greatly affected by their performances in these games. With the nation watching, Fields can really make a statement this week.

He’s facing a Cowboys defense that has some weaknesses. Dallas allows 5.7 yards per play, the eighth-most in the NFL, and has given up 1,421 yards, the seventh-most in the league.

Subsequently, this is a wonderful chance for Fields to make a statement. If he plays well and leads Pittsburgh to a 4-1 record through five games, it becomes very difficult for Tomlin to replace him with Wilson.