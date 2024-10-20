Rapoport: Haason Reddick Agrees To Adjusted Contract With Jets, Won’t Report Until Monday Following Steelers Game

Just as the New York Jets are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, edge rusher Haason Reddick, who was traded to the Jets this offseason, agreed to a reworked contract to report back to the team. Fortunately for the Steelers, he won’t be available in Week 7 and will report on Monday to start preparation for Week 8, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The Jets will get Haason Reddick back, as he’s agreed to a reworked contract and will report to the team. The NFL’s final holdout has ended,” Rapoport wrote. “Officially, Haason Reddick will report tomorrow morning.”

The Steelers dodged a bullet in this Week 7 matchup with an already very talented Jets defensive front. Reddick would have added an extra layer to the challenge with Will McDonald IV already excelling out on the edge for them.

The Jets traded for Reddick on March 29th for a 2026 conditional third-round pick. It was a puzzling move at the time until he started his holdout. His representation dropped him as a result, and he was seemingly very difficult to work with. He signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, which ended up working out for all parties. They worked out a short-term deal for the immediate term and will continue working on a long-term deal.

Reddick has been in the NFL since 2017 and has 81 starts. Over that time, he has 58 sacks, 69 tackles for loss, 99 QB hits, and 410 total tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

When the Steelers’ offensive tackles see the news, they can rest easy knowing that they won’t have an unexpected challenge ahead of them tonight, though they will still have their hands full with McDonald and the rest of the defensive front.